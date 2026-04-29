The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Hosts 12th Improving Lives Benefit in Support of the MS Community

This signature event will feature both an in-person reception as well as a livestreamed opportunity

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is proud to announce our 12th Improving Lives Benefit, in support of the multiple sclerosis community, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET at The Switch House in Philadelphia, PA. This inspirational program will also be livestreamed, allowing individuals from across the country to participate from the comfort of their homes. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other MS community members, recognize our special honorees, and support the free programs and services that MSAA offers to those affected by MS.

MSAA is thrilled to recognize Tyler Campbell as the 2026 Improving Lives Benefit Mission Honoree. A best-selling author and inspirational speaker, Tyler is an admired individual and advocate in the MS community.

We are also delighted to name icometrix as the 2026 Improving Lives Benefit Corporate Honoree. icometrix has built FDA-cleared AI software that analyzes brain scans of people with neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis, helping clinicians make better-informed decisions.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize two exceptional honorees this year," says MSAA Interim President and CEO Amanda Montague. "Our Mission Honoree Tyler Campbell has been an amazing advocate, raising awareness of MS while sharing his uplifting messages of hope and inspiration throughout the MS community, and beyond. We also greatly admire Tyler's commitment to supporting underserved communities.

Additionally, we are very pleased to highlight our Corporate Honoree icometrix, which has developed significant innovations in brain imaging. These advancements are helping to revolutionize the care of people living with MS. Their contributions in the field of MRI technology have been ground-breaking.

Each year, MSAA's Improving Lives Benefit raises funds to support our life-changing programs and services for the MS community. We look forward to another deeply meaningful event in support of MSAA's mission."

MSAA also extends thanks to our 2026 Improving Lives Benefit Presenting Sponsor, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit MSAA's website at mymsaa.org/benefit.

For more information regarding MSAA's 12th Improving Lives Benefit, please contact Diana Cruz-Beniquez, Senior Manager of Public Relations & Engagement, at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is the leading resource for the MS community, improving lives today by delivering vital services and compassionate support, while advancing access, research, and innovation to strengthen the MS community for tomorrow. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, podcasts, and research updates; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling vests and accessories to help with heat-sensitivity; MRI funding; the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network®; My MS Manager™, a mobile phone app; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America