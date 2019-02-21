Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Focuses 2019 MS Awareness Month Campaign on MS and the Family

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is proud to recognize March as Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month. This year, MSAA's awareness campaign focuses on MS and the Family, with specific topics addressing: Relationships and MS, and Spotlighting Care Partner Needs. MSAA invites you to participate in weekly awareness activities, which include:

Relationships and MS (Weeks of March 4 and 11): With support through an educational grant from Sanofi Genzyme, MSAA will be hosting a free, live webinar, "Intimacy and Family Planning with MS" on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST , featuring licensed marriage and family therapist, Kimberly Castelo , LMFT, CST, CIIP. Additionally, Kimberly Castelo will also join MSAA for a live "Ask Me Anything" online event with a special focus on Relationships and MS on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST , hosted on My MSAA Community, MSAA's peer-to-peer forum. Finally, members of the MS community can listen to MSAA's new podcast, featuring psychologist, social worker, certified guided imagery practitioner, and MS specialist, Miriam Franco , MSW, PsyD, MSCS who will discuss Relationships and MS.

To access the information, resources, and programs provided by MSAA during MS Awareness Month, please visit: https://mymsaa.org/awarenessmonth/.

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment distribution; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

