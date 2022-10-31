Multiplex Assays Market to Grow by USD 1.34 Bn, 39% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multiplex assays market size is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by type (protein multiplex assays, nucleic acid multiplex assays, and cell-based multiplex assays) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multiplex Assays Market 2022-2026

Multiplex Assays Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the multiplex assays market during the forecast period. The region will account for 39% of the market's growth. US and Canada are the key markets for multiplex assays in North America. The fast-growing elderly population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will facilitate the multiplex assays market growth in North America over the forecast period.

By type, the protein multiplex assays segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Rapid analysis and high precision are possible through multiplex protein assays that have the capability to detect various biomarkers for various types of cancers, diabetes, thyroid, hepatitis, and HIV. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for protein multiplex assays during the forecast period.

Multiplex Assays Market: Driver and Trend

One of the key factors driving the global multiplex assay market growth is predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment. Current inefficiencies in preventive healthcare have a significant impact on the economies of the US and China, with healthcare contributing approximately 12%-15% of the overall expenditures of these countries. Estimates from healthcare commissions in the US have indicated an annual saving of USD 250to USD 300 billion on healthcare costs by 2023. Correct diagnosis through multiplex assays is pivotal for the fruition of these savings. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The launch of multiplex assay-based technologies is one of the key multiplex assay market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Vendors are introducing multiplex assay-based technologies to improve the diagnosis of rare diseases. For instance; In April 2022, Bruker Corporation launched new multiplex PCR infectious disease assays that are based on its proprietary LiquidArray technology that detects 7 major pathogens causing STIs using LiquidArray multiplex PCR technology. Such innovations are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Multiplex Assays Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Antigenix America Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Cayman Chemical Co., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Quanterix Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seegene Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

