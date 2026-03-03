MultiTech Introduces Geneva Platform for Intelligent Edge Connectivity; Launches First LTE Cat 1bis Embedded Modem

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. (MultiTech) today introduced the Geneva platform, a new foundation for intelligent, lifecycle-ready edge connectivity solutions. Designed to support loQng-life industrial and commercial IoT deployments, Geneva establishes a disciplined architecture for secure, interoperable, and remotely manageable connected devices operating on a global scale.

The first product built on the Geneva platform is the GNX-C1BS1, a new LTE Cat 1bis embedded cellular modem. As the initial release in a planned family of Geneva-based solutions, the GNX-C1BS1 delivers resilient connectivity and integrated lifecycle management while laying the groundwork for future cellular technologies.

The Geneva platform is built on an architectural foundation that prioritizes security at its core, interoperability across ecosystems, and structured platform governance. Designed to be observable and remotely manageable from deployment through end-of-life, Geneva embeds edge intelligence directly into the connectivity layer, enabling devices to operate autonomously, recover intelligently, and remain manageable at scale across global markets.

Built on this foundation, the GNX-C1BS1 delivers global LTE Cat 1bis connectivity optimized for industrial IoT deployments. Leveraging the SGP.32 eSIM standard, the modem incorporates built-in connectivity resiliency, including support for multiple carrier profiles and dynamic network recovery. This approach helps maintain reliable service in challenging network conditions, reducing downtime and minimizing costly field interventions.

To further support scalable fleet operations, the modem integrates fail-safe Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) capabilities with coordinated host boot management and device reset. This architecture enables secure remote updates of both modem and host firmware, simplifying lifecycle management and reducing the operational complexity of maintaining distributed device fleets.

GNX-C1BS1 provides broad regional band support across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and is 5G eRedCap-ready, aligning with the expanding global 5G footprint. Major regulatory and carrier certifications are incorporated to streamline customer product launches, simplify compliance requirements, and support lifecycle operations from initial deployment through long-term expansion.

"Geneva represents a disciplined platform strategy for intelligent edge connectivity," said Darren Poikonen, Director of Embedded Products at MultiTech. "With our first LTE Cat 1bis solution, we are delivering secure, resilient connectivity and integrated lifecycle management that helps customers accelerate time-to-market while reducing long-term deployment risk."

The GNX-C1BS1 is built on cellular technology developed by Sequans, combining proven LTE expertise with MultiTech's intelligent Geneva platform architecture.

"We are pleased to support MultiTech's Geneva platform with Sequans Calliope Cat 1bis technology," said Jeremy Gosteau, Senior Product Marketing Director, Sequans. "This launch demonstrates how robust cellular performance, combined with disciplined platform design, can enable reliable, scalable IoT deployments worldwide."

Availability

Samples and developer kits for GNX-C1BS1 are available for pre-order in March, with samples shipping in May and general availability expected in Q3 2026.

Customers and partners interested in evaluating the Geneva platform can pre-register at: https://multitech.com/start-building-with-the-geneva-embedded-cellular-platform or contact MultiTech sales.

About MultiTech

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive portfolio of cellular, 5G and LoRaWAN gateways, routers, and embedded modems, manufactured in Minnesota, USA. MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit www.multitech.com.

SOURCE Multi-Tech Systems, Inc