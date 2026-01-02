MultiTech Showcases Intelligent Sensor Innovation and Sustainable IoT Solutions at CES 2026

Delivering Secure, Scalable Connectivity That Works Everywhere — From Sensors to the Edge to the Cloud

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiTech, a leading global provider of industrial IoT hardware and services, today announced its participation in CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit North Hall, Stand 10349 to meet with MultiTech experts, explore live demonstrations, and see how MultiTech's growing portfolio of intelligent IoT sensors and edge solutions is helping organizations advance sustainability, efficiency, and operational insight at scale.

At CES 2026, MultiTech will highlight its expanding portfolio of wireless sensors, edge gateways, and device management software designed to help customers measure, monitor, and act on critical environmental and energy data—reducing waste, improving efficiency, and supporting long-term sustainability goals. These solutions seamlessly connect from sensors to the edge and onward to the cloud, simplifying deployment, management, and growth across diverse industries and environments.

Sensor-Driven Innovation for Sustainability and Smarter Operations

Visitors to the MultiTech booth will have the opportunity to see and discuss:

New Wireless Pulse Counter

Designed to measure water usage and help reduce waste, the new pulse counter enables organizations to track consumption, identify leaks, and improve resource efficiency—supporting sustainability initiatives across commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.





Designed to measure water usage and help reduce waste, the new pulse counter enables organizations to track consumption, identify leaks, and improve resource efficiency—supporting sustainability initiatives across commercial, industrial, and municipal applications. Updated Door & Window Sensor with Temperature and Humidity

An enhanced multi-sensor solution built for smart buildings, cold-chain environments, and energy-conscious facilities. By monitoring door and window activity alongside temperature and humidity, organizations can reduce heating and cooling losses, improve occupant comfort, and strengthen security.





An enhanced multi-sensor solution built for smart buildings, cold-chain environments, and energy-conscious facilities. By monitoring door and window activity alongside temperature and humidity, organizations can reduce heating and cooling losses, improve occupant comfort, and strengthen security. MultiTech ® CT300 Wireless Current Transformer

A non-invasive energy monitoring sensor that delivers visibility into electrical usage, helping organizations identify inefficiencies, optimize energy consumption, and support sustainability reporting and compliance efforts.





A non-invasive energy monitoring sensor that delivers visibility into electrical usage, helping organizations identify inefficiencies, optimize energy consumption, and support sustainability reporting and compliance efforts. New MultiTech ® MTCAP3 Gateway with Wi-Fi

The latest evolution of MultiTech's edge gateway portfolio, the MTCAP3 with integrated Wi-Fi provides flexible backhaul options, ease of programmability, and reliable AI ready edge connectivity—making it easier to deploy and scale sensor networks in commercial and industrial environments.





The latest evolution of MultiTech's edge gateway portfolio, the MTCAP3 with integrated Wi-Fi provides flexible backhaul options, ease of programmability, and reliable AI ready edge connectivity—making it easier to deploy and scale sensor networks in commercial and industrial environments. Building System Integration via BACnet®

Demonstrations showing how MultiTech integrates sensor data directly into building management systems (BMS), enabling facility operators to make faster, more informed decisions that drive energy savings and operational efficiency.

Unified Visibility with MultiTech Device Manager

MultiTech will also showcase MultiTech Device Manager, its centralized platform for provisioning, monitoring, and managing devices across the IoT lifecycle. Device Manager enables organizations and partners to securely deploy and scale sensor and gateway fleets with confidence—streamlining onboarding, monitoring device health, and supporting long-term operational reliability across distributed environments.

Together, MultiTech's sensors, gateways, and Device Manager demonstrate a unified approach to IoT—delivering actionable insights while keeping deployments simple, secure, and scalable.

Built with a security-first design and enterprise-ready management, MultiTech helps organizations deploy and scale sensor-driven solutions confidently while supporting sustainability goals today and into the future.

About MultiTech

MultiTech is a global provider of industrial IoT hardware and services that enable organizations to connect assets, optimize operations, and achieve sustainability objectives. From intelligent sensors to edge gateways and device management software, MultiTech delivers secure, scalable connectivity that works everywhere.

SOURCE Multi-Tech Systems, Inc