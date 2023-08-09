MultiversX Unveils xDay 2023: Europe's Premier Blockchain Conference at Iconic Palace of Parliament in Bucharest

SIBIU, Romania, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MultiversX Foundation announces the second edition of the global conference dedicated to blockchain technology, xDay, which confirms the important and growing role that Romania is beginning to have in the global blockchain ecosystem. Following the success of the first edition in Paris, xDay 2023 will take place from October 19th to 21st at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest. Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials from all around the world will gather in the capital of Romania to unveil the latest innovations, products, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of blockchain technologies and Web3.
The purpose of xDay 2023 is to foster a convergence of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, Metaverse, and Web3, transcending and intersecting multiple technological domains to spur innovation and accelerate development. The event will feature debates, presentations, and panel discussions, while providing abundant networking opportunities for developers, creators, and technology enthusiasts. Anticipating more than 3,000 participants, including esteemed government officials, venture capital funds, and key industry players, xDay 2023 is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding the blockchain ecosystem, enhancing the MultiversX network, and introducing unique features in the industry.
In parallel with xDay, within the illustrious Palace of Parliament – renowned as one of the few human-made structures visible from space and the largest administrative building in the world – MultiversX will host one of the largest Web3 Hackathon in Europe, offering prizes totaling up to $1 million. Over the course of three days, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, collaborate with fellow innovators, and develop practical Web3 solutions.
The event will culminate with the prestigious MultiversX Ecosystem Awards, celebrating the contributions of visionaries, innovators, and community leaders.
"At MultiversX, we strive to provide a better experience for builders, enabling them to expand the blockchain utility and contribute to improving society. With xDay, we are not only highlighting the technological and user experience breakthroughs driving our ecosystem, but also opening up new pathways to shortcut development time together with a large hackathon spotlight scene" said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX CEO.
The first edition of xDay took place last year in Paris, in the Brongniart Palace, which for decades hosted the Paris stock exchanges. The event announced new products, protocol upgrades, new strategic integrations and celebrated the growth of the MultiversX ecosystem with over 6000 decentralized applications and hundreds of startups launched worldwide.
About MultiversX
MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.
