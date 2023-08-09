MultiversX Unveils xDay 2023: Europe's Premier Blockchain Conference at Iconic Palace of Parliament in Bucharest

The purpose of xDay 2023 is to foster a convergence of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, Metaverse, and Web3, transcending and intersecting multiple technological domains to spur innovation and accelerate development. The event will feature debates, presentations, and panel discussions, while providing abundant networking opportunities for developers, creators, and technology enthusiasts. Anticipating more than 3,000 participants, including esteemed government officials, venture capital funds, and key industry players, xDay 2023 is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding the blockchain ecosystem, enhancing the MultiversX network, and introducing unique features in the industry.

In parallel with xDay, within the illustrious Palace of Parliament – renowned as one of the few human-made structures visible from space and the largest administrative building in the world – MultiversX will host one of the largest Web3 Hackathon in Europe, offering prizes totaling up to $1 million. Over the course of three days, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, collaborate with fellow innovators, and develop practical Web3 solutions.

The event will culminate with the prestigious MultiversX Ecosystem Awards, celebrating the contributions of visionaries, innovators, and community leaders.

"At MultiversX, we strive to provide a better experience for builders, enabling them to expand the blockchain utility and contribute to improving society. With xDay, we are not only highlighting the technological and user experience breakthroughs driving our ecosystem, but also opening up new pathways to shortcut development time together with a large hackathon spotlight scene" said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX CEO.

Tickets are on sale on xday.com.

The first edition of xDay took place last year in Paris, in the Brongniart Palace, which for decades hosted the Paris stock exchanges. The event announced new products, protocol upgrades, new strategic integrations and celebrated the growth of the MultiversX ecosystem with over 6000 decentralized applications and hundreds of startups launched worldwide.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network created to enable radically new applications, for users, businesses, society, and the new metaverse frontier.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171706/Beniamin_Mincu.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171707/MultiversX_Foundation.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171709/MultiversX_Foundation.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171709/MultiversX_Foundation.jpg

SOURCE MultiversX Foundation

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.