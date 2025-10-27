Mumtalakat and SandboxAQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Catalyse Bahrain's Biotech Ecosystem

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. BSC(c) ("Mumtalakat"), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and SandboxAQ, a global leader in artificial intelligence and quantum techniques, today announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to catalyse a cutting-edge biotech ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In this partnership, Bahrain is licensing SandboxAQ's software and expertise in quantitative AI to identify and develop targets and novel therapeutics. The collaboration is expected to create over $1 billion in value for the Kingdom through new biotech assets.

The collaboration will help position Bahrain as a regional biotech hub, with a joint research committee guiding a three-year program aimed at developing valuable new drugs.

HE Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat commented: "This partnership with SandboxAQ marks a significant milestone in our mission to diversify Bahrain's economy and foster a thriving health sector. By combining our national resources with SandboxAQ's world-class expertise in AI and large quantitative models to create new and innovative drugs, we are laying the foundation for a new era of innovation in the health sector and economic growth in the Kingdom."

Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, added: "We are honored to partner with Mumtalakat and the Kingdom of Bahrain to catalyze a new IP-generating biotech economy. Our collaboration will harness the power of AI to accelerate drug discovery and will attract more investment to the Kingdom."

This partnership aligns with Mumtalakat's strategy and ongoing efforts to optimise, enhance and diversify its portfolio, ensuring sustainable long-term financial returns.

Mumtalakat, the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, catalysts, materials, and other sectors in partnership with NVIDIA. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors and strategic partners including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Alger, IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Paladin Capital, BNP Paribas, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Yann LeCun, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

