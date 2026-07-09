MuMuPlayer 6.0 Redefines PC Mobile Gaming with Android 15 Support

The latest version brings a higher Android system, smoother gameplay, game translation, acceleration, and easier access to global mobile games on PC.

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MuMuPlayer today announced the launch of MuMuPlayer 6.0, the latest version of its Android emulator for PC. The update introduces Android 15 support, along with improvements to game compatibility, system stability, and global mobile gaming features.

MuMuPlayer 6.0, Android 15 emulator, Android emulator for PC, mobile games on PC, Android 12 and Android 15 emulator, cross-platform Android emulator, ARM64 emulator, Apple Silicon Android emulator, Vulkan emulator, OpenGL emulator, multi-instance emulator Speed Speed MuMuPlayer 6.0 features an Android 15 engine for a smoother Android emulator experience on PC, with Screen Lock, Desktop Window Mode, and Layout Saving to improve mobile gaming, multitasking, and emulator usability.

MuMuPlayer 6.0 is designed for players who want to run mobile games on PC with a larger screen, keyboard-and-mouse controls, multi-instance support, and a more stable gameplay environment. With mobile games continuing to adopt higher system and performance requirements, Android version support has become an important factor for players using emulators on PC.

The key update in MuMuPlayer 6.0 is support for Android 15. MuMuPlayer is currently the only Android emulator for PC supporting Android 15, providing users with a higher Android system environment for newer and more demanding mobile games.

For players, this means improved support for games that may require newer Android versions to install, launch, or run properly. The update is especially relevant for global mobile game releases, Japanese and Korean server titles, anime-style RPGs, MMORPGs, and other games with higher compatibility requirements.

In addition to Android 15 support, MuMuPlayer 6.0 includes stability and graphics optimizations intended to improve the gameplay experience on PC. The update strengthens OpenGL support for a wider range of mainstream PCs, including devices with older graphics cards or outdated drivers. It also improves graphics compatibility for selected high-performance mobile games.

"MuMuPlayer 6.0 reflects our focus on practical gameplay needs," said a MuMuPlayer spokesperson. "Players want mobile games to install successfully, launch smoothly, and remain stable during gameplay. Android 15 support gives us a stronger foundation to improve compatibility for newer mobile games on PC."

MuMuPlayer 6.0 also provides flexible Android system management, allowing players to create and manage Android 12 and Android 15 instances separately. This makes it easier to choose the right system environment for different games, whether players are enjoying current titles or exploring newer releases.

To support global mobile gaming scenarios, MuMuPlayer is also expanding features such as MuMuStore, game translation, and game acceleration. MuMuStore helps users access mobile game packages more conveniently, while translation and acceleration features are designed to support players exploring games across different regions and languages.

With Android 15 support, improved stability, and additional tools for global game access, MuMuPlayer 6.0 aims to provide a more compatible and practical PC environment for mobile gaming.

About MuMuPlayer

MuMuPlayer is an Android emulator that enables users to play mobile games and use Android apps on PC. With support for PC controls, multi-instance gameplay, and flexible Android system environments, MuMuPlayer helps players enjoy mobile games on a larger screen.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mumuplayer.com/

SOURCE MuMuPlayer