MundoNow Lands Industry Heavyweight Stephen Hobbs to Run New Latino Bilingual Podcast Network, Óyenos Audio

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MundoNow, the largest U.S. bilingual and bicultural digital media platform, is announcing the launch of new Latino podcast network Óyenos Audio. Óyenos will deliver premium bilingual programming that aligns with content expectations from an increasingly savvy Hispanic audience in the United States. Former Univision radio executive and multicultural podcasting veteran Stephen Hobbs has been hired as Chief Audio Officer in conjunction with the launch.

Recently rebranded from Mundo Hispanico, MundoNow's latest announcement is part of a content overhaul to serve the rapidly growing U.S. Latino population that identifies as either bilingual, bicultural or English-language preferred, and is seeking more sophisticated, culturally-focused content. The number of U.S. Hispanics that listen to podcasts is nearly 5 million monthly, and that number is not only growing, but growing faster than that of non-Hispanic listeners.

"These statistics not only validate our decision to create Óyenos, they demand it," said MundoNow CEO Rene Alegrias. "Latinos expect smart, highly sophisticated podcasts that provide a culturally-accurate connection to their heritage. Óyenos will provide this for them, and it will be driven by the renowned Stephen Hobbs. In the world of multicultural podcasting, Stephen's caliber and experience is unmatched. MundoNow is fortunate and thrilled to have him at the helm of this meaningful new project."

Hobbs' esteemed career includes 20+ years in various roles in radio and podcasting such as co-founder of reVolver Podcasts and vice president of podcasts and experiential at Univision. He co-created and/or produced hit series like Univision's top ranked podcast, Enigmas Sin Resolver and TED en Espanol, and created branded podcasts for top companies including Target, Warner Brothers, Dunkin' Donuts and Walmart. He launched AIRE Radio Network during his 3-year stay at Spanish Broadcasting Systems, and he found English language success as co-creator of the number one rated true crime podcast, Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom, through which he worked with and interviewed the likes of Kim Kardashian, Amanda Knox, and more.

At MundoNow, Hobbs will oversee the development of new original scripted series and audio entertainment concepts that will focus on topics including true crime and inspirational stories, along with packaging all Mundo sales assets in coordination with MundoNow CRO and partner, Andrew Polsky. And in signing an agreement with Hobbs, MundoNow is reinforcing its own effort to own a sizeable piece of the growing podcast market, which according to recent reports by Cumulus Media has tripled in audience size since 2017.

"MundoNow is exceptionally well positioned to become a leader in multicultural podcasting," Hobbs said. "It has the audience, it has the growth strategy under superior leadership from Rene and Andrew, and it has the production capacity. Now my job is to create content that will have listeners on the edge of their seats, or perhaps making an emotional connection. We'll be announcing the first wave of that content in the coming weeks, and we can't wait to see the response."

"Also a recent addition to MundoNow, I immediately recognized the impact this platform can make in expanding meaningful podcasting for the underserved bilingual/bicultural market," Polsky added. "This impact will be maximized with the hiring of Stephen, who I've worked with before at SBS on multiple brand partnership executions. I'm excited to rekindle that relationship and collaborate with him again to not only elevate Óyenos, but the offering of Latino streaming content as a whole."

About MundoNow

MundoNow is one of the few certified-minority-owned digital platforms with a national reach, and whose largest markets include New York, California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia, as well as growing pockets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The site generates 10 million unique visitors each month, along with 70+ million pageviews and 250+ million served ad impressions. A winner of 16 total Emmy's in three years, MundoNow has its roots in print, starting out as a Spanish-language newspaper in 1979.

With its deep roots in the Latino community, MundoNow's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community. Visit www.mundonow.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838896/MundoNow_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE MundoNow