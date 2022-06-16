MundoNow Names Andrew Polsky Chief Revenue Officer and Partner

"MundoNow is the largest bilingual and bicultural digital media platform in the United States, and its growth continues to parallel the consistently increasing Hispanic population," Polsky said. "It's an incredibly exciting time to join this revolutionary outlet that not only recognizes new trends for how U.S. Latinos are consuming their content, but is also forward thinking enough to evolve with those trends. As the Hispanic community continues to thrive and new generations emerge, MundoNow looks to the future as an innovative channel, reaching new viewers and audience members as the first source of its kind."

Polsky will be working closely with MundoNow CEO Rene Alegria to continue the company's growth trajectory. In addition to his overseeing traditional digital, mobile, video and branded content revenue, Polsky will guide MundoTV, MundoNow's CTV channel to market, building on the company's current slate of 16 Latino-driven original shows.

Polsky will also lead MundoNow's podcast production and sales infrastructure, helping to grow the company's recent launch of three podcasts in the audio space, which currently total 300K downloads.

MundoNow will be doubling production of MundoTV's streaming content and podcasts by the end of the year.

"MundoNow's rebrand is more than just a new logo and name," Alegria said. "It's an organic content evolution that directly meets the preferences of a passionate new generation of U.S. Latinos who prefer their information in English and Spanish, not just one or the other. And who view cultural authenticity as a marker of content worth watching. Andrew's experience in the multicultural space is perfectly aligned with our vision for MundoNow's future, and our audiences can look forward to a litany of exciting new programming and distribution tools with Andrew at the helm."

Polsky is well known in the multicultural space and has been quoted in publications including Adweek and The Wall Street Journal. He was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Adsmovil, the largest mobile ad network targeting Hispanics where he helped launch Personas Data and Nuestra.TV while leading the company's national sales team in the U.S. Prior to his role at Adsmovil, Andrew was SVP of Sales-East at Pulpo Media (an Entravision company) where he managed a team of national sales directors and drove the multicultural ad network's revenue growth.

He led the digital division at Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) as VP of Digital Media driving brand, content and revenue strategies for all properties, including LaMusica, MegaTV, 17 radio stations and the company's concert division. Andrew was Digital Sales Manager for CBS, managing revenue for TV and radio station digital assets for the company in Miami. Prior to CBS, Andrew held digital sales roles at The Miami Herald and CNET. Andrew is an Advisory Board member for Brandstar's BELatina and FIU's CARTA. He received his bachelor's degree in Communications from Florida International University.

About MundoNow

MundoNow is one of the few certificated-minority-owned digital platforms with a national reach, and whose largest markets include New York, California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia, as well as growing pockets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The site generates 10 million unique visitors each month, along with 70+ million pageviews and 250+ million served ad impressions. A winner of 16 total Emmy's in three years, MundoNow has its roots in print, starting out as a Spanish-language newspaper in 1979.

With its deep roots in the Latino community, MundoNow's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community. Visit www.mundonow.com .

