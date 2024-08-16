Munley Law Lawyers Named to 2025 Best Lawyers in America® List

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that all 10 of its personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

The following lawyers were named 2025 Best Lawyers in America® in the following practice areas:

Marion Munley - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Daniel W. Munley - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs James Christopher Munley - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants Caroline Munley - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants Robert W. Munley III - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants John M. Mulcahey - Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Katie Nealon - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants Melinda Ghilardi - Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants

- Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants Edward Monsky - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation - Claimants

Attorney Mackenzie Wilson was named to the 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ list for Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants. Ones to Watch™ is an honor given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Since 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyers must have at least ten years of experience practicing law to be considered.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America®, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers®, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Contact:

Wendy Lindars

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(570) 983-3860

SOURCE Munley Law