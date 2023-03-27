Munley Law Offers Legal Help to the Victims of the R.M. Palmer Company Explosion

READING, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading gas explosion attorneys at Munley Law have announced that it is accepting clients who were impacted by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company this weekend.

According to news reports, an explosion rocked through the historic chocolate factory around 5 pm on Friday, March 24. Two people were killed and five are unaccounted for. Officials have said that they pulled at least one person from the rubble overnight on Saturday, March 25.

The cause of the explosion is still being looked into, including whether it was caused by a gas leak.

"Our thoughts are with the families and workers who were affected by this tragic event," said Munley Law Senior Partner Marion Munley. "This is a terrible tragedy and as catastrophic injury lawyers , we understand how the lives of those involved have been changed forever. We wish to extend a helping hand to those who were injured."

Munley Law is nationally recognized as one of the leading personal injury law firms in Pennsylvania. For the past 60 years, our personal injury attorneys have been fighting for the rights of injured victims.

If you or a family member were involved with the R.M. Palmer Company explosion and would like to schedule a free consultation, please contact Munley Law at 610-232-7006 or visit our website at https://munley.com .

