Munters breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility in the US

News provided by

Munters Group AB

25 Oct, 2023, 14:14 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters has broken ground on an all-new site to house its desiccant dehumidification products and services for the North American market. The 430,000 ft.2 (~ 40,000 m2) flagship facility is being built in Amesbury, Massachusetts, and will be home to the local Munters workforce.

Responding to growing market demand for the precision temperature and humidity control solutions that Munters provides – driven by expansive electrification and digitalization trends – this facility will significantly increase capacity, offer improved workflows, and support the delivery of higher levels of customer service in Munters' target markets.

"With this new facility, Munters is making important investments in our global footprint, and in our growing markets. Our dedication to providing outstanding customer experiences with our core dehumidification products, solutions and services in the Americas region is clear," says Henrik Teiwik, Group Vice President and President, Business Area AirTech.

The aim is to be fully operational at the new site in early 2025. The facility is being designed to support Munters' goal of being Net Zero by 2030, with the electrification of processes and equipment, implementing considerable energy efficiency measures, and obtaining electricity from renewable energy sources.

"Our new home in Amesbury is really going to be a win-win-win," says Andrew Cook, Senior Vice President Americas, Business Area AirTech. "We will be well suited to meet our current and future market needs. Our employees will have a brand new facility with more space, better equipment and increased amenities. We're able to stay in Amesbury – remaining part of the community that we've resided in for so many years. And our colleagues, customers and the city will all benefit from our Net Zero initiatives with the new facility."

Amesbury Mayor, Kassandra Gove, commented, "We are delighted Munters has chosen to stay in Amesbury. They have been a great partner, our largest employer for many years, and their impact here is significant. With this new location comes expansion of local job opportunities, as well as commercial growth. I look forward to Munters opening the doors to this new state-of-the-art facility and wish them continued success."

For more information:

Investors and analysts:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
E-mail: [email protected], Tel: +46 (0)73 025 1005

Media:
Eva Carlsson, Director, External Communications
E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)70 88 33 500

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Munters Group AB

Also from this source

Munters signs an agreement to acquire ZECO and strengthens its market position in India

Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire ZECO, an...

Munters receives major order for colocation data center

Munters has received an order at approximately MUSD 88 (about MSEK 955). The order received is from a US-based colocation data center company for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.