Munters receives major order for colocation data center

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters has received an order at approximately MUSD 88 (about MSEK 955). The order received is from a US-based colocation data center company for chilled water air handlers.

Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has received this major order from a US-based colocation data center company for chilled water air handlers at approximately MUSD 88. It is to be deployed at multiple data centers in the US. Deliveries are estimated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"This highlights our strong position as a trusted partner in the growing and transforming market of data center cooling. This major order, after several others, reconfirms the opportunity, strategic rationale and success we envisioned a year ago when the data center part of Munters became an own Business Area," says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

"The data center market is looking for energy efficient, scalable, adaptive, and therefore future proofed cooling technology. We offer exactly that in this order through a customer specific solution that supports high, mixed, and variable power densities and is compatible with different cooling infrastructures to accommodate both current and future needs" says Stefan Aspman, President of Data Center Technologies and Group Vice President, Munters Group.

For more information

Investors and analysts

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)730 251 005

Media

Eva Carlsson, Director External Communications

E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)70 88 33 500

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 CEST on June 30, 2023.

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 4,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 10 billion in 2022 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15490/3798155/2166355.pdf Pressrelease_Munters_30 June 2023

SOURCE Munters Group AB