Munters signs an agreement to acquire ZECO and strengthens its market position in India

News provided by

Munters Group AB

04 Sep, 2023, 03:47 ET

Munters has signed an agreement to acquire ZECO, an Indian manufacturer of air treatment solutions. ZECO will provide Munters with a strong platform to expand its dehumidification offering in the Indian market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire ZECO, an Indian manufacturer of air treatment solutions for an estimated enterprise value of MSEK 790.

The Indian market for dehumidification solutions is characterized by attractive market fundamentals with solid growth in Munters prioritized industrial segments of Battery, Food processing and Pharma. The combined offering of Munters and ZECO positions Munters to grow with market leading products and complete solution sales.

"ZECO is an excellent addition to Munters and constitutes an important step in developing our dehumidification business in India. I am very pleased to announce this agreement which supports Munters growth journey," says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

The company has three manufacturing facilities across north, west, and southern regions of India and a widespread network of sales offices across key regions in India, providing Munters with a strong platform for growth.

"The acquisition adds complementary products to our core offer. With our combined product offering and extensive sales network, we will strengthen our position in several customer segments with strong growth in the Indian dehumidification market," says Henrik Teiwik, President of AirTech and Group Vice President, Munters Group.

ZECO reported net sales of about MSEK  510 for FY 2022/2023, ending on the 31st of March 2023. The reported EBITA-margin is accretive to the Munters Group. The proposed acquisition will be fully financed through existing credit facilities. The privately owned company, ZECO Aircon Limited, established in 1989 and headquartered in Gurgaon, provides air treatment solutions to a customer base in India across various industries.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions applicable in India. The deal is expected to be completed before year-end closing.

For more information

Investors and analysts
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)730 251 005

Media
Eva Carlsson, Director External Communications
E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +46 (0)70 88 33 500

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9.30 CEST on September 4, 2023.

About Munters Group
Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, more than 4,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 10 billion in 2022 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Munters Group AB

Also from this source

Munters receives major order for colocation data center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.