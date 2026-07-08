Up to $1,000 Off Top Tours and Only a $99 Deposit to Lock in Any Trip During EF Ultimate Break's Summer Black Friday Sale

New itineraries to Tanzania, Southern Africa, China and Hong Kong also added to tour portfolio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break, a leader in experiential travel for Gen Z and Millennials, today launched its 2026 Summer Black Friday Sale, offering up to $1,000 off its most popular international tours through August 3 with a low $99 deposit to lock in any trip.

The sale comes at a moment when young travelers are prioritizing experiences more than ever, even as rising costs shape how they plan and budget. Proprietary data from EF Ultimate Break shows that while travel costs are competing with other consumer purchases for nearly 7 in 10 young adult travelers, demand for international travel remains strong: 93% said they plan to travel internationally as much or more often than they did in the previous 12–24 months.

With fuel prices up significantly year-over-year, EF Ultimate Break's international travel booking model offers an accessible alternative: accommodations, excursions and most meals are covered in one locked-in tour price — and travelers can bundle flights in too, folding everything into a single interest-free monthly payment, with no surprise charges added along the way.

"Young adults today are hungry for experiences that feel real and meaningful," said Michelle McNeice, Vice President of Marketing at EF Ultimate Break. "This summer, we're making it easier than ever to book them, with some of our best deals of the year and an expanded lineup of destinations we're excited to add to our portfolio."

Sale details include:

The sale runs today, July 8, 2026, through August 3, 2026. Travelers can lock in their next adventure with only a $99 down payment. EF Ultimate Break offers flexible payment options, including interest-free monthly installments and buy now, pay later plans.

Click here to see all deals for Summer Black Friday: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/deals

Featured deals:

Tour Name: Description: Tour Details: Cost Savings: Ultimate Europe A 35-day odyssey across Europe, from

mountaintop castles and scenic canals to clear-

blue beaches and picturesque piazzas. 35 days, 14 cities Up to $1,000 off Highlights of Japan Two weeks exploring Japan's harmonious mix of

ancient traditions and future-forward mega-

cities, from Tokyo's neon-lit streets to Kyoto's serene shrines. 14 days, 6

cities Up to $1,000 off The Greek Islands Island-hop from Athens to Santorini, Paros, and

Mykonos for endless sunshine, turquoise water, lazy beach days, and nightlife that runs into

dawn. 11 days, 4

cities Up to $1,000 off Germany, Italy, & Switzerland A 10-day fairytale through Italy, Austria,

Germany, and Switzerland, combining Venetian

canals, hilltop Bavarian castles, and snow-capped Swiss peaks. 10 days, 4

cities Up to $1,000 off Costa Rica Adventure An adrenaline-packed blend of rainforest,

mountains, and Pacific beaches, with ziplining

through the Monteverde cloud forest, rafting

the Sarapiquí Rapids, and soaking in La Fortuna's hot springs. 10 days, 4

cities Up to $1,000 off Japan: Tokyo & Beyond Nine days from the buzzing streets of Tokyo and

Osaka to the temples, shrines, and tea ceremonies of Kyoto, with Mt. Fuji views along the way. 9 days, 4 cities Up to $1,000 off

EF Ultimate Break Expands Africa and Asia Tour Portfolio

The sale also debuts a fresh lineup of EF Ultimate Break experiences — brand-new tours to Tanzania and Southern Africa alongside new itineraries across China and Hong Kong — giving young travelers even more ways to reach once-in-a-lifetime destinations with the ease, built-in community and expert support of a guided group tour.

Tanzania Safari: Serengeti & Ngorongoro - 10 days, 5 cities; from $3,799 USD* (save $200): Spot the Big Five on five game drives through Tarangire, the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, sip fresh coffee at the source on a Materuni Coffee Plantation tour, and hike to a 250-foot waterfall on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro.



Southern Africa: Botswana, Zimbabwe & Cape Town - 13 days, 4 cities; from $4,799 USD* (save $200): Explore Johannesburg's layered history, feel the spray of Victoria Falls from rainforest trails on the Zimbabwean and Zambian sides, go on game drives through Botswana's Chobe National Park, and take in Cape Town from the top of Table Mountain.



China Quest: Ancient Wonders & Modern Marvels - 12 days, 4 cities; from $2,299 USD* (save $200): Walk the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, dine with a local family in a Beijing hutong, ride high-speed rail to Chongqing for its viral drone show, meet giant and red pandas in Chengdu, and explore Shanghai from Yu Garden to the Bund.



Hong Kong: Urban Vibes & Cultural Gems City Experience - 8 days, 1 city; from $1,549 USD* (save $200): Ride the Peak Tram to Victoria Peak, cross Victoria Harbour by Star Ferry, explore Man Mo Temple and Kowloon's recreated "City of Darkness," visit Wong Tai Sin Temple for fortune-telling, and dig into dim sum, dai pai dong and Cantonese favorites. Also available as a 5-day extension on select Japan, South Korea, and Thailand tours.

*Prices are land only. Flight packages can be purchased through EF Ultimate Break.

Meet EF Ultimate Break

With affordability being one of the biggest concerns for Gen Z and Millennial travelers, EF Ultimate Break has travelers covered with stress-free booking!

EF Ultimate Break offers travelers:

Low $99 down payments to secure spots on tour

Interest-free monthly payment plans

Worry-free booking with 30-day cancellation period and protection plans

Special $100 first-time college traveler discounts and $250+ repeat traveler discounts

And no one cares for travelers like we do at EF Ultimate Break, where traveler safety is a top priority. From our EF Global Safety Network to our crisis response team, we lead the way in safety and support. Our experts constantly review national and international travel guidelines to ensure your trip will meet our rigorous safety—and satisfaction—standards.

Always there when you need us:

24/7 on-call support

Full-time trained Tour Director

Regular quality and safety checks on all accommodations

On-the-ground support across all destinations

60+ years of experience supporting travelers on tour

See here for more on our focus on traveler safety.

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Ultimate Break, Go Ahead Tours, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older and have a valid email address to qualify. Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months. Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Visit to learn more: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/refer-a-friend

Affiliate Access

Commerce writers and other members of media reporting on travel deals can sign up for EF Ultimate Break's affiliate program via our partners at Commission Junction by clicking here: https://public.cj.com/signup/publisher?pageId=180c6404-3bc6-4aac-aaec-d3738f5bc57a

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program.

Media partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE EF Ultimate Break