Murphy-Goode Winery Announces it will Hire Two Candidates for "A Really Goode Job"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode, the Sonoma County winery that launched "A Really Goode Job" nationwide job search in March 2021 is doubling down and has today announced that it will hire TWO candidates to live out their ultimate dream job in wine country this fall. From winemakers to brand managers to tasting room hosts, Murphy-Goode's enthused applicants have been going above and beyond to pitch their dream job.

First launched in 2009, "A Really Goode Job" became a revolutionary campaign to create a real job opportunity in the wine industry at a time of economic distress and high unemployment. Today, as the country faces a new set of challenges, creating access and viable career opportunities is more important than ever. Murphy-Goode cast the net wide and launched the job search to find candidates from across the country who want to follow their passion and land their dream job in the wine industry.

WHAT: Murphy-Goode is seeking TWO candidates and is still accepting applications until the end of June. Job perks include a $10,000 salary per month, rent-free living for a year (in beautiful houses in the middle of a vineyard no less!) in the charming town of Healdsburg, one of Sonoma County's premier destinations, and a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

WHY: Overwhelmed by thousands of creative and inspiring applications, the folks at Murphy-Goode started wondering, "how do we choose just one?" Well, they couldn't, and decided to double down and will select not one, but TWO candidates, to pursue their dream job in the wine industry.

WHO: With over 5,000 candidates, check out a few standout applications thus far:

WHEN: The window to apply closes on June 30, 2021.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply, applicants must create a short video explaining their ideal role in the wine industry and why they would be a great addition to Murphy-Goode, then upload it to the official campaign website.

Then what? A team of judges will review all submissions, finalists will be announced in July 2021 , the two selected candidates will be announced in August 2021 and the position begins in September 2021 .

For those wondering if this is the perfect job for them, view the job description here and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

To be considered for "A Really Goode Job" with Murphy-Goode, upload your video on the official campaign website – www.murphygoodewinery.com/a-really-goode-job – by June 30, 2021. The role officially starts in the fall and lasts a year. Jackson Family Wines is an equal opportunity employer. Must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C., and/or authorized to work in the U.S.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

