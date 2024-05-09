Murray Community School District Selects ZeroEyes' Proactive AI Gun Detection Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Threats

Iowa District Will Deploy ZeroEyes' Solution to Identify Illegally Brandished Guns on Campus and Alert First Responders as Quickly as 3-5 Seconds From Detection

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been selected by Iowa's Murray Community School District to identify illegally brandished guns on campus and help protect students and faculty against gun-related violence.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

Murray Community School District serves 300 students in Murray, Iowa in grades pre-K-12. The district provides an educational environment that challenges the status quo and makes it its mission to clear away any roadblocks that constrain creativity and innovation.

"While we are a small, rural community, if there is anything we have learned it's that gun-related violence can happen anywhere," said Tim Kuehl, superintendent of Murray Community School District. "We are prioritizing the safety and security of our students and faculty, and ZeroEyes ensures that our campus is protected from gun-related threats 24/7. We are proud to add this new layer of security to make our community safer."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Gun-related violence in school communities is far too common," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Murray Community School District is addressing this problem head-on by adopting our AI gun detection solution. We are grateful to have the opportunity to proactively combat this issue and alert local authorities of a potential threat before it happens."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes