Museum of Illusions Announces Pittsburgh Location for Fall 2023 Opening

Edutainment Destination to Offer Mind-Bending Exhibits and Never-Before-Seen Illusions

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions (MOI) announces Pittsburgh as the home of its next museum, slated to open in Fall 2023. The "edutainment" destination will feature highly visual, engaging and hands-on exhibits that tease the senses and challenge the mind. Pittsburgh joins Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C., and other major cities for a total of over 40 locations globally.

"As we continue to expand our museum offerings, we're thrilled to open a new location in the historic, vibrant city of Pittsburgh," said Stacy Stec, Director of Sales and Marketing for LOL Entertainment, parent company of Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh. "From photo-worthy moments to educational experiences, our museum offers thought-provoking exhibits while still creating a fun, interactive environment."

Located in Pittsburgh's North Shore Entertainment District, just steps away from PNC Park, The Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh will offer visual and educational exhibits designed to bring out playfulness in guests of all ages. With more than 60 displays featuring holograms, stereograms and optical illusions, visitors will learn about vision, perception and the human brain, as well as experience firsthand the science of how the eyes can trick the mind.

Museum of Illusions recently opened new locations in Atlanta and Scottsdale and plans to open additional locations in Boston, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, San Diego and Seattle within the coming months. Museum of Illusions currently has locations present in 25 countries across 4 continents.

About Museum of Illusions

Museum of Illusions is a one-of-a-kind "edutainment" destination featuring highly visual, engaging and hands-on exhibits that tease the senses and challenge the mind. Serving as a place where you can "experience the impossible" the Museum of Illusions will challenge guests to see things differently as it unveils the mechanics behind its mind-bending illusions. The Museum of Illusions is perfect for all ages. The Museum of Illusions concept was originally created in 2015 and started in Zagreb, Croatia. Since then, it has become the fastest growing "edutainment" destination in the world with locations in over 40 major cities across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.museumofillusions.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zapwater Communications:

Mary-Kate Marchesi | Sydney Halperin

[email protected] | [email protected]

SOURCE Museum of Illusions