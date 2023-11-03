Museum of Illusions Chicago is Back and Bigger Than Ever, Welcoming Visitors to its Newly Refreshed Location

Chicago museum nearly doubles in size and reopens with more than 20 new exhibits

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Illusions (MOI) is excited to unveil the grand reopening of its expanded location in Chicago on Saturday, November 4. As the sole "edutainment" attraction in the Chicagoland region, MOI offers a unique blend of education and entertainment through immersive illusions – now featuring more than 30% additional space with over 20 new exhibits. Visitors can expect a host of fresh illusions, exhibits, and installations, while cherished classics such as the Vortex Tunnel and Ames Room continue to be integral parts of the museum experience.

"The museum truly feels like a completely new space, and we can't wait to open our doors to the Chicago community," said Stacy Stec, Director of Sales and Marketing at LOL Entertainment, parent company of Museum of Illusions Chicago. "With our latest additions and expansion, we're pushing the boundaries even further when it comes to unraveling the mysteries of perception. We've curated Chicago-specific installations, promising guests and visitors an unprecedented journey through illusions that will surprise even our most loyal patrons."

Stepping into MOI Chicago will immerse guests in over 80 dazzling exhibits, each offering a wild adventure through the realms of vision, perception, and the human mind. As visitors explore, they'll unravel the secrets of how their eyes can deceive their brains, with countless Instagrammable moments along the way. New museum exhibitions will allow visitors to craft quirky, symmetrical versions of themselves in hilarious poses; dangle from a second story window of a classic Chicago home; and snap mind-boggling photos by swapping different body parts.

"This expansion is not only an investment for the Museum of Illusions, but also a way for us to give back to the city," said Rob Cooper, Founder and CEO of LOL Entertainment. "MOI is already a staple in Chicago, and we believe that the investment we're making in the community will continue to pay off for years to come."

On Wednesday, November 1, MOI is partnering with After School Matters (ASM), a non-profit organization that provides Chicago high school teens with after-school programs in the arts, communications and leadership, sports and STEM, to give the students a first look of the museum. In addition, MOI has engaged a round-up option for all ticket sales made online or in-person through early 2024, with proceeds going back to ASM. For more information about the Museum of Illusions Chicago, and to purchase tickets, please https://moichicago.com/ . Tickets range from $23-28 and kids under five are free with an accompanying adult. Imagery here.

About Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions concept was initially created in 2015 and started in Zagreb, Croatia. Since then, it has become the fastest growing "edutainment" destination in the world with 47 plus locations in 25 countries across 4 continents. Museum of Illusions opened its most recent location in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit https://moichicago.com/ , on Instagram at @museumofillusions_chicago , on Facebook at Museum of Illusions Chicago or TikTok at @museumofillusionschicago .

