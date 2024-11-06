Music from mystic rocks and a new wind

This EP is a further exploration of feelings evoked by a long stay in the California desert, which resulted in the completion of the slow/meditative instrumental album A Desert Night of Tranquility (Eclectic Muse, 2019). That experience has also been the source for the creation of the follow-up full album "Dawn," consisting mostly of songs with lyrics and set to release in Spring 2025. These two albums are emotionally charged with loss, admiration for the natural landscape, and hope.

About Gabó

Having lived in Europe and in the Americas, Gabó's influences span from Electronic sub-genres such as Chill and Ambient, to Ethnic, Pop, and Classical music. His work has been showcased at a myriad of contexts, including live multimedia performances and award-winning documentary films. His music is overall cinematic but with a growing presence of vocalists and songs.

Release facts:

EP name: Mystic Rocks, New Wind [Remixes] (feat. Mykel)

Track listing:

Mystic Rocks, New Wind [Shadows Remix] Mystic Rocks, New Wind [Ambient Remix]

Mystic Rocks, New Wind (original version) was written, arranged, produced, and recorded by Gabó.

Recordings published and owned by Eclectic Muse, 2024. All Rights Reserved.

"Shadows Remix" produced, mixed, and mastered by Gabó in New York and Miami, USA.

"Ambient Remix" produced, mixed, and mastered by Esima at Studio d'Ikken, Paris, France.

Album cover by Gabó; contains a surreal character from a drawing by artist E. Napoletano.

Gabó information and news:

gabomusic.com

Instagram: @gabomusiq

YouTube: youtube.com/gabomusica

X: @gabomusica

For information about this release: [email protected]

