Musicow Announces FANDOM, the First Fan-Owned Album Release, with Debut Single from Jon Bellion Ft. Swae Lee

FANDOM to unite global sounds through genre-blending, culture-crossing K-pop and US collaborations

Interactive FANDOM Web Hub to Feature Visual Experience, Forum and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicow, the first Music Equity Service Provider (MESP)™ to enter the U.S. market, has announced the launch of FANDOM, an unprecedented fan-owned album release distributed by Roc Nation. Bridging the gap between artists and their audience, FANDOM redefines this relationship by allowing fans to share equity in exclusive single releases. The first track from the project will be the brand-new single, "Two Car Garage," from Grammy-nominated artist Jon Bellion ft. Swae Lee, releasing on January 30 with an accompanying music video. Pre-save the single HERE .

FANDOM creates a truly unique connection, empowering listeners to become more than fans by sharing in the success of their favorite artists and becoming part of the music's journey. In addition to the debut track from Jon Bellion ft. Swae Lee, Musicow will release additional new singles as part of the series, including many artists across genres. Notably, there will be groundbreaking, cross-cultural collaborations between U.S. and global K-pop talent - a reflection of music's growing cultural exchange and worldwide influence. By pairing voices across genres and continents, the project underscores how K-pop's global reach continues to inspire new creative partnerships and connect fans everywhere.

"FANDOM represents the next evolution of how we connect artists and fans," says Marcus Sanchez, CEO of Musicow IP. "By giving fans the opportunity to share in the financial journey of the music they love, we're reimagining what fan engagement can be. It's a step toward a more connected, collaborative future where artists and audiences grow together."

"K-pop has shown the world the true power of fandom - communities that go beyond streaming and social engagement to become part of the story itself," says Woo Rhee, CEO of Musicow. "With FANDOM, we're turning that passion into partnership - giving fans the chance to actually share in the success they help create while connecting U.S. and K-pop artists on a truly global stage."

Complementing the release of FANDOM, Musicow is also launching the FANDOM Community Hub, a visual and experiential space featuring a 3D interactive "Two Car Garage" that includes a community forum for fans to connect, discuss and engage.

For the latest news and releases from the album, fans can sign up for updates on the FANDOM site . Fans can also be part of the conversation by engaging with the FANDOM community in the forum.

Musicow recently rolled out the beta release of its groundbreaking app, available for download now . This new age entertainment company is poised to redefine how creators and fans connect with a platform that enables fans to participate in equitable ownership of fractionalized royalty revenue from songs by their favorite artists.

About Musicow

Musicow stands as the unrivaled pioneer in the realm of artist-to-fan music asset ownership on a global scale. As the foremost Music Equity Service Provider™ in South Korea, our primary objective is to extend the same exceptional experience to the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Musicow has been dedicated to constructing a superior music ecosystem, forging an extraordinary bond between fans and their beloved artists.

