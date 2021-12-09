Mutare Unveils New, Expanded Protection for Enterprise Voice Traffic

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc. (Mutare), a leading innovator of enterprise solutions that reimagine how businesses communicate, today announces a significant evolutionary step that advances the capabilities of their flagship voice network-enhancing solution, Mutare Voice Traffic Filter. Formerly known as the Mutare Voice Spam Filter, this break-through technology creates a barrier at the voice network edge, deflecting and deleting unwanted, nefarious and nuisance traffic (phone calls). By removing dangerous and disruptive calls before they infiltrate the network, organizations experience an immediate and ongoing positive impact, including reduced cybersecurity risk, improved network reliability, and increased workforce productivity. What's more, Customer Service and Support organizations, as well as Contact Centers utilizing the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter report improved customer experience (CX) and elevated overall customer satisfaction (CSAT).

Cybersecurity is broadly recognized as a critical business priority, and organizations in every industry across the globe are now directing significant investment in the people, policies and technology infrastructures charged with protecting and defending against an ever-evolving spectrum of threat vectors. The voice network, however, is widely under-protected. While there are effective cybersecurity applications designed to protect voice infrastructure hardware and software, most organizations have limited means to secure the actual voice traffic that traverses those same networks.

"The business, through the enterprise phone system, is quietly under continual attack," says Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "Just about every day we talk to business executives, cybersecurity professionals and IT directors who are simply unaware of the problem and impact of unwanted voice traffic. Most cybersecurity measures for the voice channel are directed at technical infrastructure, while the calls going in and out of that infrastructure are almost completely unchecked! It is no surprise that the voice network has now become a favorite avenue for cybercriminal intrusions."

As the first enterprise voice applications developer to launch an enterprise-class solution to remove nefarious and nuisance call from business networks, Mutare continues to maintain a robust product roadmap which includes powerful additions and enhancements added to its Voice Traffic Filter solution. With the latest release (3.3 – October 2021) the system integrates five layers of filtering protection, including the application of STIR/SHAKEN data analysis, a massive Proprietary Dynamic Database filter, Spoof Radar spoof storm detection, a fail-safe voice CAPTCHA, and a Custom Rules Engine which now includes the groundbreaking capability of removing unwanted/potentially damaging calls from both inbound and outbound call traffic. In essence, the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter is a 5-Layer Voice Traffic Firewall.

Unwanted voice traffic comes in ever-evolving forms, including robocalls, spoof calls, spam calls, direct nefarious calls, TDoS attacks, vishing, smishing, and social engineering. Mutare is serious about lifting the veil on the negative business impacts that unwanted traffic is inflicting on business operations, data security, and employee safety. To that end, Mutare has directed significant research and development towards a major upgrade to both the free and paid Voice Traffic Assessments. These detailed, custom reports are based on an analysis of the client/company's inbound call records plus, if opting for the paid Proof of Concept trial, on-site application of the full Voice Traffic Filter engine, to reveal how much of their voice traffic is comprised of unwanted calls and how that bad traffic is impacting the organization's cybersecurity risk, network reliability and workforce performance. Mutare has further elevated the value of their assessments by incorporating key indicators from the FAIR Institute's FAIR Model, an enterprise security framework.

"Unwanted voice traffic in the enterprise is a significant and costly problem that is getting worse by the day," says French. "Our clients recognize this potentially devastating threat. Armed with the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter, every organization can protect their business, their data, their people and, in the end, their institutional destiny."

