Mutual of Omaha Renews Relationship with Ascensus for Retirement Recordkeeping Services

DRESHER, Pa. and OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services recently announced its decision to extend its longstanding relationship with Ascensus as its small- and mid-market retirement recordkeeping and administration services provider.

Mutual of Omaha began its relationship with Ascensus in 1997. Since that time, its retirement plan business has grown to more than 2,000 plans representing over 80,000 plan participants, with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under administration. Mutual of Omaha and Ascensus have developed a uniquely supportive and collaborative service model, with a 98% Overall Satisfaction rating.1 Ascensus also continues to be recognized for its retirement expertise and technology, receiving the most PLANSPONSOR "Best in Class" Awards among all providers in the under $50 million plan segment.2

"We continue to be impressed by the strategic growth opportunities presented by Ascensus. We are excited to continue to explore opportunities to collaborate on strategic initiatives going forward," says Laura Huscroft, VP of 401(k) with Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services.

Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services has been in the retirement services business for more than 45 years, providing a 401(k) solution for plan sponsors that's easy to understand and simple to administer. And for plan advisors, whether they are new to the 401(k) business or seasoned veterans, Mutual of Omaha offers support from pre-sale prospecting through plan onboarding and everything in between.

"The success of our long-standing partnership with Mutual of Omaha has been largely founded in our shared principles," states Kevin Cox, president of Retirement at Ascensus. "Mutual of Omaha's commitment to quality, innovation, and their clients' best interests aligns extremely well with our noble purpose of helping people save for what matters."

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services organization and the business owners and employees who depend on them for their retirement planning needs," concludes Cox.

Most recently, Mutual of Omaha introduced an Ascensus-developed retirement mobile app, READYSAVE™, to its clients to help improve retirement outcomes. Driven by data and backed by behavioral science, READYSAVE helps participants get—and stay—on track to retirement readiness.

"We value the deep roots we've established in our longstanding relationship with Mutual of Omaha and look forward to helping them continue to grow their business in the retirement plan marketplace, gain efficiencies, and enhance service delivery to their retirement plan clients," adds David Musto, president and CEO of Ascensus.

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha Retirement Services, visit www.GetRetirementRight.com.

1Based on a rating of five, six, or seven on a seven-point scale. These ratings are considered "best-in-class" by Chatham Partners, a market research firm specializing in financial services. Chatham's proprietary industry benchmark includes 10 major plan providers. Mutual of Omaha commissioned Chatham Partners to conduct a client satisfaction survey among customers of United of Omaha Life Insurance Company and Companion Life Insurance Company, which was conducted in May 2019 with a response rate of 23%. Survey results are limited to those expressing an opinion. Chatham Partners is an independent research firm and is not affiliated with Mutual of Omaha or any of its affiliated entities.

2PLANSPONSOR, 2019 Defined Contribution Survey, January 2020

