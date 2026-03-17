MV CIO, Cris Kibbee, Named 2026 National ORBIE® Award Finalist

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation is proud to announce its Chief Information Officer, Cris Kibbee, has been named a National ORBIE® Awards finalist in the Enterprise category, recognizing top technology executives across North America.

Kibbee previously earned the 2025 Dallas CIO ORBIE Award in the Enterprise category, a distinction awarded to CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. From the competitive field of local chapter winners across North America, finalists are selected for national award consideration. This year, Kibbee is one of just eight executives nationwide named a finalist in the Enterprise category, an incredible honor within a highly distinguished and accomplished group.

The National ORBIE® Award ® winners will be announced August 6, 2026, during the Inspire Converge26 event, held August 4–6 in San Jose.

"This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our entire MV IT, Transformation, Professional Services and Microtransit teams," said Kibbee. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together—driving innovation to better serve our passengers and clients, delivering measurable ROI from our AI programs, modernizing our front and back office, and delivering technology solutions that positions MV as the technology leader for our clients and the communities we serve."

Under Kibbee's leadership, MV's technology organization has focused on:

Advancing enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives

Execution of AI programs that improve driver attrition, enable AI augmented Transit Planning capabilities, and enable AI in our virtualized Call Center, improving quality and cost in our call center offerings

Modernizing our front-end and back-end environments

Implementing scalable systems to support operational growth

Strengthening data and analytics to improve visibility and decision-making

The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who demonstrate excellence in technology leadership, business value creation, and community engagement. Finalists are selected through an independent peer-review process led by technology executives.

"I could not be more excited for Cris and our outstanding technology team for being recognized with this prestigious distinction. It reflects what we see every day at MV: a highly talented leader and team that are developing industry-leading technological approaches that make a real difference in the lives of our passengers, clients and teammates. Cris and our team's combination of commitment, talent and focus has already delivered great results, and we are all incredibly excited about the acceleration we continue to see in our efforts and contributions to our passengers and clients," said Harry Wilson, MV's Chairman and CEO. "Cris and our team continue to deliver forward-thinking solutions that enable operational excellence and position MV for long-term success."

Kibbee's recognition highlights not only individual achievement but also the collaborative efforts of MV's outstanding technology professionals nationwide who support the company's contracts across the United States.

For more information about the National ORBIE® Awards and Converge26, visit the event website.

About MV Transportation

MV Transportation is the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MV partners with cities, counties, transit agencies, universities, corporations, airports and other private entities across North America to provide safe, efficient, and customer-focused transportation solutions.

Visit us at mvtransit.com.

SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.