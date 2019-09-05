WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/MW-Company-Recalls-MOMO-Quick-Release-Steering-Wheel-Adapters-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Death

Recall Summary

Name of Product: MOMO Quick Release Steering Wheel Adapters for Race Cars

Hazard: The steering wheel adapter's quick release can activate inadvertently and cause the race car's steering wheel to suddenly detach from its steering column while the vehicle is in motion, rendering the vehicle impossible to steer and posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury and death to the driver.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steering wheel adapters and return them to MW Company for a full refund. Those who purchased the recalled steering wheel adapters directly from MW Company online will be contacted by the company.

Consumer Contact:

MW Company at 800-749-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@momousa.com or online at www.momo.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 260

Description:

This recall involves MOMO Quick Release Steering Adapters for Race Cars available in all-black and in black-with-red. Steering wheel adapters of both color schemes each have "MOMO" printed in white at the top. The all-black recalled steering wheel adapters display model number QRMOMOBKBK, and the black-with-red recalled adapters display model number QRMOMOBKRD.

Incidents/Injuries: MW Company has received one report of the steering wheel adaptor's quick release mechanism engaging inadvertently. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Some small retailers and online at www.momo.com, www.jegs.com, www.summitracing.com, www.ogracing.com, www.windingroad.com, www.hrpworld.com, www.jhpusa.com, www.ltbautosport.com, www.timmcamis.com, www,motorstate.com, www.carworx.pe, www.crowderscustomizing.com, www.enjukuracing.com, www.launchdistribution.com, ww.m2distributing.com, www.optionsauto.com, www.pegasusautoracing.com, www.parkhaus1.com, www.windingroad.com and www.winecountrymotorsports.com from July 2018 through May 2019 for about $375.

Distributor: MW Company, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

