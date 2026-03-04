MWC 2026 | Fibocom and du's ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution Reinvents Family Data Interaction with AI NAS

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, during the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC), Fibocom&du's ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE solution continued to draw attention with its AI NAS upgrade, deepening the integration of 5G, AI and real-life scenarios. This enhancement transforms home storage from passive retention to active intelligent management, delivering more personalized smart home experiences for users worldwide.

Fibocom ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution

Fibocom first introduced its ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE solution at NetworkX in France in October 2025, revolutionizing the traditional 5G CPE form factor. The device integrates intelligent voice interaction, human and environmental sensing, and leverages Fibocom's proprietary FWA AI SkyEngine to provide multi-scenario experiences including smart home network management, home security, and smart home control center functions.

du positions 5G AI‑powered CPE as a key enabler of premium fixed wireless access (FWA) for residential, SME and enterprise use cases across the UAE. The operator emphasizes intelligent self‑optimization, ultra‑low latency, high reliability and simplified deployment to deliver consistent gigabit connectivity. du seeks secure, scalable and future‑ready 5G AI CPE solutions to enhance coverage, support cloud services, gaming and smart digital experiences while driving operational efficiency and superior user experience.

This latest upgrade enriches core home data scenarios. Powered by SkyEngine's computing capabilities, the built-in AI NAS achieves significant evolution: users can quickly and accurately locate target photos by entering keywords, eliminating the tedious task of searching through large volumes of files. The system can also detect duplicate photos and issue alerts, helping users free up storage space efficiently.

As the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE continues to evolve, natural voice interaction is becoming a key feature. Users can activate search functions with simple voice commands — for example, saying "Find the family photo from last summer at the beach" instantly retrieves the desired image. The AI NAS can also automatically categorize and archive photos based on location, time, people, and themes, creating personalized digital albums for scenarios such as travel snapshots, family gatherings, and parent-child moments.

Maintaining its edge AI capabilities, all photo classification, recognition, and retrieval will be performed locally, ensuring privacy and data security. A physical privacy switch further safeguards sensitive information. The CPE also supports HDMI output, allowing users to project photos in high definition via voice commands, enhancing the shared family experience and perfectly adapting to gatherings or visits.

As a central smart home hub, the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE leverages the AI NAS upgrade to further integrate intelligent interaction, environmental sensing, and network self-optimization, continuing the evolution of CPE from "communication hardware" to a full-scenario intelligent terminal. Its presence at MWC not only demonstrates Fibocom's technical strength in AI and 5G integratio n but also helps operators accelerate the transition to platform-oriented services, building a complete hardware-to-service ecosystem and injecting new growth momentum into the 5G FWA industry.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

About du

Launched in 2007, du is the second-largest telecommunications provider in the United Arab Emirates. While it began as a mobile and fixed-line operator, it has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive digital enabler for the region.

Core Services: du provides a wide array of services including mobile and fixed telephony, broadband internet, and IPTV for both individual consumers and home users.

Enterprise Solutions: A significant portion of its growth is driven by ICT solutions, cloud computing, managed services, and data center colocation for government entities and private corporations.

Innovation Leader: The company is at the forefront of the UAE's smart city initiatives, being a pioneer in the deployment of 5G technology and IoT (Internet of Things) frameworks across the country.

Strategic Vision: As part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du aligns its operations with the UAE Vision 2030 and subsequent digital agendas, focusing on connectivity that fuels economic diversification.

