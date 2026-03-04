MWC 2026 | Fibocom Leads the Industry with Power Class 1 (PC1) Module Innovation, Empowering High-Power FWA Applications

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Fibocom announced the industry's first implementation of Power Class 1 (PC1) modules based on both the MediaTek T930 and Qualcomm X85/X82 platforms, marking a major milestone in high-power 5G module technology.

In the 5G communication standard, power class defines a device's transmit signal capability. For demanding application scenarios, Power Class 1 (PC1, 31 dBm) represents a higher transmit power level, significantly improving network coverage. Compared with traditional solutions, PC1 greatly enhances connection stability in weak-signal environments.

This feature is ideal for rural broadband coverage, enterprise networking, and outdoor base station backhaul, effectively reducing the required density of base station deployment.

Currently, North American operators have included PC1 technology in their rural FWA expansion plans, while European operators are conducting pilot deployments across multiple markets to empower industrial and remote-area connectivity. Global leading operators are expected to widely adopt PC1 in 5G FWA and other industry applications.

Modules supporting PC1 offer:

Stronger penetration: More stable uplink performance indoors or in obstructed industrial environments.

Wider coverage: Maintains high uplink speed even at cell edges.

Higher uplink throughput: Mitigates packet loss and rate throttling caused by signal attenuation.

Core Application Scenarios: Accelerating FWA and Industrial Routing

PC1 technology precisely addresses two critical markets — Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and industrial routers.

For FWA CPE devices delivering home or enterprise broadband through 5G signals, PC1 resolves the "last-mile" coverage challenge, enabling users in suburban or remote areas to enjoy fiber-like uplink speeds for enhanced cloud collaboration, video conferencing, and online gaming experiences.

In complex industrial environments with dense machinery and strong electromagnetic interference, industrial routers powered by PC1 modules offer resilient connectivity, minimizing network blind spots and ensuring uninterrupted data collection and remote collaboration in factories, mines, or ports.

Fibocom's upgraded dual-platform solution also supports 3Tx / 8Rx / L4S technologies, delivering up to 68% higher uplink throughput (3Tx), 40% wider coverage (8Rx), and low-latency, low-loss transmission (L4S), according to 3GPP standards.

By achieving PC1 capability on both the MediaTek T930 and Qualcomm X85/X82 platforms, Fibocom demonstrates its strong RF design and antenna optimization expertise, while providing customers with diversified chipset options and lowering development barriers for high-power terminals. The enhanced power class allows operators to reduce base station density and network TCO, accelerating global 5G digital transformation.

