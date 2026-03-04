MWC 2026 丨 Optical Intelligence Convergence: Connecting the Bright Intelligent Future

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With MWC 2026 taking place in Barcelona, FiberHome has stepped into the spotlight under the theme "Connecting the Bright Intelligent Future", highlighting three core strategic areas: optical-computing infrastructure, boundless intelligent network connectivity, and industrial intelligence elevation, and fully demonstrating its cutting-edge innovations and proven global delivery capabilities.

Optical-Computing Infrastructure

FiberHome in MWC 2026 under the theme 'Connecting the Bright Intelligent Future' FiberHome Booth in MWC 2026

AI is accelerating the rearchitecture of data centers, with emerging formats such as supernodes reshaping optical interconnection requirements across four dimensions: scale, density, distance, and speed. This has left the industry grappling with three critical pain points: space constraints, thermal management bottlenecks, and slow deployment efficiency.

To address these challenges, FiberHome has introduced an all-scenario optical interconnect component solution covering the full end-to-end chain from chips and cabinets to data centers. For intra- and inter-cabinet scale-up/out expansion, FiberHome's solutions multiply space utilization and boost deployment efficiency by 70%. For cross-scale expansion, the company delivers ultra-low-loss fiber that extends transmission distance by 50% to 100%, alongside a hollow-core fiber solution that further reduces latency by 30% with optical loss controlled below 0.1 dB/km, enabling long-haul, low-latency and low-power transmission.

Meanwhile, FiberHome has presented phase-change cooling and immersion liquid cooling solutions, achieving over 50% reduction in energy consumption while significantly improving cooling efficiency. These solutions have been deployed in AI data centers in Shanghai, Changsha and other cities.

Boundless Intelligent Network Connectivity

FiberHome's full-scenario intelligent networks, spanning from wireless technologies and V-PON to smart marine networks, are purpose-built to construct a stable and boundless intelligent network and enable efficient transmission of massive data flows in the era of AI intelligent computing.

This year, FiberHome has globally launched its new generation of compact high-efficiency antennas. While maintaining excellent performance, the antennas achieve a smaller size, lower wind load and lighter weight through the integration of multiple innovative design concepts, bringing greater flexibility and sustainability to network deployment.

As the initiator of the V-PON standard, FiberHome delivers an automotive-grade end-to-end in-vehicle optical solution with full-stack in-house R&D, empowering smarter connected vehicles.

In smart marine networks, FiberHome's transoceanic submarine cable system supports 10,000 km transmission with 26 Tbps single-fiber capacity. The company has participated in the deployment of the world's first 7-core MCF submarine cable and other commercial projects, driving innovation in global marine communications.

Industrial Intelligence Elevation

FiberHome has introduced integrated AI + industry solutions for vertical sectors including power, transportation, smart cities and emergency communications, delivering end-to-end capabilities from AI servers and unified computing platforms to scenario-based vertical applications.

The "Fiber Optic Sensing+" solution features high precision, high sensitivity, anti-electromagnetic interference and long-distance transmission, enabling real-time monitoring of temperature, vibration and strain to elevate industrial intelligence in power, transportation and emergency communications. In addition, FiberHome's industry-specific large models and intelligent interaction platforms provide cost-effective, zero-threshold AI deployment capabilities for various industries.

Moving forward, FiberHome will continue to deepen AI-ICT integrated innovation, collaborating with global partners to build an efficient, bright and intelligent future.

For more information：https://en.fiberhome.com

Contact:

MR Zhang Tao

Overseas Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925931/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925932/image2.jpg