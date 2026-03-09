MWW Health Launches HealthPulse, an AI-Powered Policy Intelligence and Communications Solution for Healthcare Leaders

AI-powered insights and communications expertise support health systems, payers, and health technology companies navigating complex regulatory and market dynamics

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWW Health, the dedicated healthcare division of global PR agency MikeWorldWide (MWW), today launched HealthPulse, its AI-powered policy intelligence and reputation advisory built for a healthcare industry increasingly defined by regulatory volatility, reimbursement pressure, political scrutiny, and rising expectations for transparency and trust.

Rather than treating policy, communications, and reputation as separate functions, HealthPulse integrates AI-driven intelligence, strategic communications, and health policy expertise into a unified offering—embedding foresight and real-time insights directly into enterprise decision-making.

AI-Powered Insights Meet Strategic Health Policy Counsel

At the center of HealthPulse is PRISMA Labs.ai, MWW's proprietary AI platform that integrates public relations, marketing, and data science to transform insight into strategic action. Designed to support real-time brand intelligence, predictive crisis planning, message testing, stakeholder influence mapping, and executive communications, the platform enables healthcare organizations to:

Monitor regulatory developments from agencies including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assess emerging risks and opportunities in real time

Translate federal and state policy developments into actionable communications and stakeholder engagement strategies

Align corporate messaging with evolving public policy dynamics and the rapidly shifting expectations of regulators, policymakers, healthcare leaders, and patients

Within PRISMA Labs.ai, PreBunk™ proactively identifies potential misinformation risks and reinforces evidence-based narratives before they escalate—a capability that is becoming increasingly critical in healthcare communications.

A Unified Approach to Communications, Reputation, and Policy

Through HealthPulse, MWW Health brings together policy intelligence, reputation management, and strategic communications under a single integrated model. Clients benefit from real-time regulatory and policy monitoring, issue analysis, and scenario planning tied to market-shifting events such as elections, budget negotiations, and healthcare reform initiatives.

These insights inform enterprise narratives, message architecture, and communications strategy, helping organizations ensure alignment with both stakeholder expectations and policy realities.

The offering also strengthens executive visibility and thought leadership through strategic media engagement and rapid-response communications during regulatory or legislative developments. Non-lobbying government relations support—including policy explainers and stakeholder education materials—helps clients communicate effectively with policymakers, regulators, and key industry audiences.

Stakeholder and coalition engagement includes mapping, messaging toolkits, and strategic planning for associations, advocacy groups, and industry forums. HealthPulse also incorporates crisis preparedness and policy-informed scenario testing, supported by measurement dashboards that track narrative impact and performance optimization.

Setting a New Standard in Healthcare Communications

Through HealthPulse, MWW Health enables organizations to:

Anticipate and shape narratives across key issues such as access, affordability, innovation, and trust

Protect and strengthen corporate reputation amid complex and shifting policy and regulatory dynamics

Align external communications, executive positioning, and policy engagement under a coherent, bipartisan strategy

Healthcare communications is entering a new era in which policy cycles move faster, misinformation spreads instantly, and regulatory decisions increasingly influence enterprise value. As AI reshapes how information moves and how policy decisions impact markets, reputation is now shaped in real time.

"Organizations that separate policy insight from overarching communications strategy risk falling behind," said Ryan Lilly, Managing Director of MWW Health. "HealthPulse reflects this shift by embedding predictive intelligence directly into reputation strategy and leadership decision-making. Our goal is to help healthcare organizations anticipate change, communicate with clarity, and build the trust that enables innovation to scale and improve care."

MWW Health will be onsite at HIMSS 2026 from March 9–12, supporting client partners and collaborating with the Swaay.Health community of healthcare marketing and communications leaders at the Swaay.Health Lounge inside the Healthcare IT Today Booth #6453.

For more information about HealthPulse, visit https://www.mww.com/services/healthcare/

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

