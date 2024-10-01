MXC Logistics Launches Paid Internship Program for College Students

Founder & CEO Dione Barnett Leads Initiative to Provide Practical Work Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MXC Logistics, a TFC Logistics company, formerly known as MedXpress Connect, is excited to announce the launch of its MXC Logistics Paid Internship Program as part of its ongoing commitment to foster the next generation of logistics and healthcare professionals. This initiative, led by Dione Barnett, Founder & CEO of MXC Logistics, is designed to provide students with hands-on work experience while earning a competitive salary that reflects the responsibilities of the position.

Interns in the program will be compensated with a salary equal to a minimum of 80% of what an entry to mid-level professional earns in the same role. The program offers students a unique opportunity to learn on the job from seasoned professionals in healthcare logistics, 3PL services, and medical courier operations.

Internship positions will be available in various departments, including but not limited to:

IT Support Specialist

Cyber Security Specialist

Accountant

Executive Assistant

Corporate Compliance Counsel

…and more.

MXC Logistics is actively seeking to partner with colleges and universities in the Atlanta University Center (AUC), including Morris Brown College, Clark Atlanta University, as well as Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, and Mercer University. The program is open to undergraduate juniors and seniors as well as graduate students.

"We believe in investing in young talent and giving students the chance to gain practical experience that will prepare them for the workforce. Our internship program is designed to provide meaningful, hands-on experience while compensating students fairly for their contributions," said Dione Barnett, Founder & CEO of MXC Logistics.

This announcement comes just one day after MXC Logistics revealed its rebranding and move to new offices in Alpharetta, driven by rapid growth. The internship program underscores the company's commitment to nurturing talent and innovation in healthcare logistics.

How to Apply:

Students interested in the MXC Logistics Paid Internship Program are encouraged to reach out for more information by emailing [email protected] or by calling the company directly.

For more information about MXC Logistics and its services, visit www.tfclogistics.org.

About MXC Logistics

MXC Logistics, formerly MedXpress Connect, is a leader in healthcare logistics and 3PL services. The company specializes in medical courier services, contract procurement, and training through the National Medical Couriers Training Institute. With two decades of experience, MXC Logistics supports healthcare-related organizations (HROs) nationwide.

Media Contact:

Ian Canton, Interim Director of Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 359-1361

SOURCE TFC Logistics