My Code Announces New Hispanic Media Group, Original Content, Partnerships and More at NewFronts

In the company's first NewFronts presentation, advancing multicultural media and marketing services take center stage

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenting at The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) NewFronts for the first time, My Code, the leading multicultural media and marketing services company, gives advertisers new opportunities to reach diverse audiences at an unmatched scale. NewFronts showcases the latest developments in marketplace trends and video advertising formats, making it the ideal moment for My Code to unveil new video content and media partnerships that reach advertisers planning their media strategies for the year ahead.

My Code's presentation was delivered by its newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer, Edgar Hernandez, EVP of Commercial Strategy, Alexandra Kennedy, Chief Revenue Officer, Matt Weisbecker and General Manager of B Code, Damian Benders. For nearly a decade, My Code has offered solutions for brands to meet the rapidly growing need for multicultural marketing. The company reaches Hispanic, Black, AANHPI and LGBTQIA+ audiences with media and marketing products and services to create an equitable and inclusive media ecosystem that accelerates brands' investments in diverse audiences and drives brand growth.

My Code announced a significant repositioning of its core business, plus several new content opportunities and media partnerships that will empower brands to reach diverse audiences with unmatched authenticity and scale, including:

The introduction of Remezcla Media Group, the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences.





the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences. Remezcla Media Group's solutions, encompassing 500+ curated publisher partners that reach U.S. Hispanic audiences, and technology offerings, include a full suite of cross-platform digital and audio products, OTT/CTV channels and programmatic offerings alongside integrated content, talent partnerships and experiential capabilities. The publisher partners include owned and operated properties such as Remezcla, one of the most influential digital media brands for the Latine community, El Diario, the U.S.'s oldest Spanish-language newspaper, and HipLatina, dedicated to highlighting the diversity of the U.S. Latina experience. Remezcla will launch the first-ever FAST Channel dedicated to Gen Z Latine audiences and emerging Hispanic voices. The Remezcla FAST channel will showcase new, original and throwback content from across the music industry, leveraging Remezcla's pulse on pop and Latin culture.





will showcase new, original and throwback content from across the music industry, leveraging Remezcla's pulse on pop and Latin culture. As diverse consumers adopt streaming apps faster than general market consumers, My Code will continue to grow its CTV offerings through a new partnership with iSpot – a leader in the industry for syndicated real-time media measurement.





will continue to grow its CTV offerings through a – a leader in the industry for syndicated real-time media measurement. A partnership with streaming service Crackle to tell the stories of diverse voices and debut additional premium content from My Code , set to release six original series over the next year, including "Roots of the Rhymes." A storytelling of the past 50 years of Hip Hop, which owes part of its growth and vibrancy to the audiences cultivated at HBCUs.





to tell the stories of diverse voices and debut additional premium content from , set to release six original series over the next year, including A storytelling of the past 50 years of Hip Hop, which owes part of its growth and vibrancy to the audiences cultivated at HBCUs. The introduction of "The Right Pitch" , a new reality series developed in partnership with Publicis Media's APX Content Ventures focused on how diversity can unlock limitless potential in the advertising agency and creative branding realm.





, a new reality series developed in partnership with Publicis Media's APX Content Ventures focused on how diversity can unlock limitless potential in the advertising agency and creative branding realm. Remezcla Media Group will partner with GOAL.com , the global flagship from Footballco that covers every aspect of soccer. GOAL.com is exclusively bringing its authority in soccer by powering Remezcla's Copa America coverage. Through this partnership, Remezcla and the Remezcla Media Group will be front and center at this iconic soccer tournament.





, the global flagship from Footballco that covers every aspect of soccer. GOAL.com is exclusively bringing its authority in soccer by powering Remezcla's coverage. Through this partnership, Remezcla and the Remezcla Media Group will be front and center at this iconic soccer tournament. The expansion of El Diario's awards programs, Mujeres Destacadas and El Awards – which honor important pillars in the community by transforming them into multi-touchpoint platforms, including experiential, digital, podcast and video, to recognize and celebrate Hispanic excellence.





and – which honor important pillars in the community by transforming them into multi-touchpoint platforms, including experiential, digital, podcast and video, to recognize and celebrate Hispanic excellence. The launch of Culture Code – a program that will serve as a celebration of music, arts and entertainment bringing together their brands into a diverse mosaic of storytelling through editorial and social-first series and experiential events, culminating with "Casa de Culture," an experiential activation during this year's Art Basel Miami. Culture Code is a celebration of intersectionality that is manifested in music, arts, and entertainment. It is a recognition of the multiple identities we all hold, that together impact how we each navigate this world.

"Our presence and announcements at IAB NewFronts signals our steadfast and burgeoning presence within the diverse media space as we help solve the continued fragmentation while ensuring brand and multicultural audiences are connected authentically," said Parker Morse, founder and CEO of My Code. "Our mission is to continue to elevate diverse voices and doing so by offering best in class products and solutions that provide a culturally connected and united front for brands and diverse media."

For more information about My Code and its offerings, visit www.mycodemedia.com.

About My Code

My Code is a media and marketing company that elevates diverse voices and empowers brands to build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Founded nearly 10 years ago, My Code combines first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, and award-winning creative with unmatched scale to deliver diverse-first marketing campaigns. My Code's approach is rooted in connecting through culture to help brands create and maintain relevance with America's growth audiences. My Code is majority-owned by Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black®, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, supporting supply chain diversity. For more information, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

