MY CODE APPOINTS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Media Industry Veteran Marchelle Johnson "MJ" Wright Joins My Code as Chief People Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the leading multicultural media and marketing services company, today announced Marchelle Johnson "MJ" Wright as the company's first Chief People Officer. In this new role, Wright will drive the evolution of My Code's people strategy as the company continues to expand.

As an experienced Human Resources executive and DE&I advocate within the media industry, Wright has spent the last two decades in senior leadership positions at major media companies such as Valassis Communications, ViacomCBS, and most recently, Group Black. In her role as Chief People Officer at Group Black, she focused on establishing equitable hiring and HR practices while building and scaling a culture of diversity and cultural inclusion.

In evolving My Code's people strategy, Wright plans to implement new processes and programs to upscale the company's culture and community engagement objectives. Recognizing that a crucial element of what sets My Code apart in the industry is their people, MJ is focused on attracting, supporting, and retaining an incredible group of diverse individuals who are leading My Code's current, and future, success. She also plans to serve as both a strategic business partner and functional HR expert, create people-first policies and programs that drive My Code's corporate goals and results, and remain committed to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to build on the company's strong sense of community.

"Joining My Code is the perfect opportunity to leverage my experience as a senior people leader in the media and advertising industry with a progressive, diverse and mission driven organization that is focused on creating equity in spaces that I care deeply about," Wright stated. "I'm so excited to work with My Code's leadership team as we implement the growth strategy for the next phase of the company."

Wright's outstanding career is built on her belief that the most successful people leaders are progressive, approachable and compassionate in both their approach and thinking. As an ardent DE&I advocate, her goal is to ensure that employees can always be their authentic selves in the workplace. This mindset and thought process has seen her earn respect and recognition across the industry, Wright was most recently named a Admonsters/AdExchanger 2023 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Honoree in the DEI category.

"As we embark on our next phase of growth there's no one better to be at the helm of our people and culture strategy than MJ," said Parker Morse, My Code's founder and CEO. "Her career and work across the industry speaks for itself and everyone at My Code is looking forward to the advocacy, support, and evolution that MJ will bring to this role."

