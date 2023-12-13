My Code Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Former Buzzfeed and Complex executive Edgar Hernandez will oversee My Code's editorial and sales strategies and framework to advance authentic representation in media and advertising.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, a leading multicultural media and marketing services company, today announced the appointment of Edgar Hernandez as Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Hernandez will lead and oversee My Code's strategic vision across the company including sales and media for My Code's owned and operated platforms. He will lead initiatives to bolster the brands' investment and growth of its people and the diverse communities it serves.

Hernandez spent 13 years at Complex Networks establishing the organization as the premier destination for innovative youth-culture marketing. He helped lead the charge of launching  many strategic initiatives such as its branded content studio, experiential arm which included ComplexCon and ComplexLand, monetization of IP video business with Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping, a creative agency and launching its international business.

Hernandez brings more than 20 years of experience in media and advertising, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Buzzfeed where he was instrumental through Complex's integration. He has been working with My Code as a consultant over the past six months, advising on the company's media properties and strategic direction.

"My Code's robust suite of solutions to help brands understand and meet the rapidly growing need for multicultural marketing is unparalleled, and I see an incredible amount of potential in this role," said Hernandez. "I'm proud to join a team that enthusiastically embraces and represents the communities it sets out to serve, and eager to get to work to both advance and create new innovative opportunities for our clients and consumer audiences."

"We have big plans ahead for My Code, and Edgar's breadth of strategic experience will be a tremendous asset as we look to accelerate our growth and elevate diverse-first marketing," shared My Code CEO and Founder, Parker Morse.

To learn more about My Code and how it helps brands authentically connect with underrepresented audiences, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

ABOUT MY CODE
My Code is a modern media and marketing company built to help brands build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end multicultural marketing campaigns. Its diverse-first approach helps brands create and maintain relevance among America's fastest growing and most influential communities. My Code is majority-owned by Ariel Alternatives, LLC's Project Black. For more information, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

