MY CODE APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF RESEARCH AND INSIGHTS

Insights and Strategy Expert David Iudica Joins My Code to Enhance Research Offerings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the leading multicultural media and marketing services company, today announced David Iudica as the company's new General Manager of Research and Insights. In his role, Iudica will play a pivotal role in advancing how My Code provides meaningful and actionable insights about diverse audiences to marketers and advertisers, expressing the perspectives of multicultural consumers, and driving innovation to help further cement the company's leadership in the multicultural media ecosystem.

As General Manager of Research and Insights, David will apply his extensive experience in building consumer insights strategies and research offerings, thought leadership in the marketing and media landscapes, and expertise in team development to enhance My Code's audience intelligence data and insights to be even more actionable for brands. David will bridge the divides between enterprise and consumer data analytics with insight generation across media, content, and first party audience research, as well as digital innovation and transformation. He will also be responsible for elevating and expanding existing research capabilities and tools within My Code's Intelligence Center, a proprietary platform dedicated to analyzing and reporting on ever-changing multicultural and diverse American consumers' sentiments, opinions, and habits.

"As a second generation Hispanic I have always yearned for increased representation and understanding of diverse and multicultural communities," shared Iudica. "Being able to tell their stories to marketers and advertisers is important to me and something I look forward to in my new role."

David brings a wealth of experience to My Code, having held roles with major organizations across industries, including Meta, CNN, Yahoo, and most recently, Citigroup. His work has been recognized at various prestigious conferences such as IAB's NewFronts, Advertising Week New York, and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with coverage in Adweek, The Today Show, and Forbes. David applies his experience as a dedicated mentor for diverse professionals, and a coach for soccer and basketball teams. His passion for representation in media, and brand building, has been a cornerstone of his career, and he is eager to bring this dedication to his new role.

"Bringing David onboard the team at My Code is a game-changer for us," said Jennifer White, My Code's COO. "His cultural competence and dedication to diverse cultures and his genuine commitment to representing multicultural communities will help us create insights and research offerings that truly matter. We're thrilled to see where his expertise and commitment to our audiences takes us next."

