MY CODE ESTABLISHES NEW GEN Z RESEARCH SERIES

News provided by

My Code

16 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

The new insights-driven series leverages My Code's Intelligence Center to deliver tangible insights and recommendations for brands on the most pressing issues facing diverse Gen Z communities

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, the largest US diverse media company, has established a new research series built for marketers seeking brand relevance and deep consumer insight about Gen Z communities, uncovering the influence these audiences have across cultural touchpoints and societal and economic issues including education, politics and more. The first wave of research will be a two-part series centered on Latine Gen Z audiences in collaboration with Remezcla, the leading minority-owned Latine digital publication, creative agency and production studio dedicated to Latine culture. 

Continue Reading
Remezcla is the leading minority-owned Latine digital publication, creative agency and production studio dedicated to Latine culture.
Remezcla is the leading minority-owned Latine digital publication, creative agency and production studio dedicated to Latine culture.

My Code and Remezcla are uniquely positioned to conduct rigorous, multilayered research, tapping into My Code's Intelligence Center and Remezcla's deep-rooted expertise in Latine youth. My Code's Intelligence Center is a proprietary platform dedicated to analyzing and reporting on ever-changing multicultural and diverse American consumers' sentiments, opinions, and habits. Founded in 2006, Remezcla has established itself as the go-to cultural resource for Latine culture among brands and consumers. Remezcla's in-house creative agency and production studio has worked with brands including McDonald's, Cheetos, Brooklyn Museum, Netflix and Tecate while its digital magazine reaches an audience of 15 million US Latinos, primarily composed of ambicultural and bilingual Gen Z readers. 

My Code's new research series will develop several reports rich in Gen Z audience intelligence data and insights, exploring the cultural influence of this demographic and their leading role as trendsetters, tastemakers, and influencers. The first two installments developed in collaboration with Remezcla will uncover a variety of cultural touchpoints and societal and economic subject matter from political mobilization and impact to the reshaping of education and professional success — elements crucial in understanding this audience to forge more authentic connections between brands and target groups. My Code and Remezcla formed a team of prominent industry leaders well-versed in cultural nuances and understanding, vigorous research, strategy, and authentic audience engagement to construct an impactful series. The dedicated research committee will be led by My Code's Aaron Braxton, General Manager, Research and Insights and Alexandra Kennedy, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy, and Remezcla's Thatiana Diaz, Editor in Chief and Jemilly Castro, VP of Strategy.

"It is essential to acknowledge the significance of Latine Gen Z as a powerful force shaping the future amidst today's unprecedented rates of rapid change and innovation," said Braxton. "This series serves as a testament to the power of research and analysis in accelerating marketers' understanding and celebration of the contributions of diverse Gen Z communities in culture."  

"Our combined expertise will allow us to advance the information marketers require to develop stronger strategies and tactics to reach the growing Latine audience, a population that's deserving of more thoughtful and representative brand communication," said Castro.

The foundational overview of the first installment of the Latine Gen Z viewpoints is available to download on MyCodeMedia.com. The next installment is slated for release in early 2024.

ABOUT MY CODE
My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

ABOUT REMEZCLA
Remezcla is a Latinx lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today Remezcla operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Shortys, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others. Remezcla was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. Remezcla continues to be a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com.

Media Contact:
Casey Madsen
[email protected]

SOURCE My Code

Also from this source

My Code and PinkNews Enter Exclusive Partnership

My Code and PinkNews Enter Exclusive Partnership

My Code, the largest US diverse media company, and PinkNews, the world's largest and most influential LGBTQ+ media brand, have announced a new...
My Code Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

My Code Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. magazine has revealed that My Code, the largest diverse media company in the U.S., has ranked No. 1,954 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.