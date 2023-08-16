My Code Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

The largest diverse media company in the US appears on the list for the third time

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that My Code, the largest diverse media company in the U.S., has ranked No. 1,954 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company previously made the list in 2020 and 2021 under its former company name, H Code. The list represents the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where many well-known brands have gained their first national exposure.

My Code's purpose-driven media platform allows advertisers to support minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers while helping brands to discover and reach diverse audiences. Having expanded from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code's suite of diverse consumer Codes inclusive of H Code, B Code, A Code, and Pride Code, enables brands and advertisers to reach over 55 Million Hispanic, Black, AANHPI and LGBTQIA+ audiences across 900+ publisher sites.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment to be ranked by Inc. among the country's fastest-growing companies for a third time – now as My Code," said the company's Founder & CEO, Parker Morse. "Our rapid and continued growth is a key indicator of our success in unifying the fragmented diverse marketing landscape and helping steward more authentic and meaningful connections between brands and audiences. Our team is passionate about and committed to leveraging this momentum to further advance our vision of a future media landscape where everyone is authentically represented."

Beyond the expansion of its cultural Codes, My Code's 287% three-year revenue growth can be attributed to its burgeoning strategic partnerships with premier multicultural media businesses including Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company that includes La Opinión, the nation's #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, and Veranda Entertainment, a leading technology and entertainment company that distributes multicultural and Spanish-language content across multiple Connected TV (CTV) platforms that include Butaca TV, its top AVOD platform. Most recently, My Code announced a significant partnership with minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA to elevate Latinx storytelling at a wider scale.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com

ABOUT MY CODE
My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

