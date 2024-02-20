My Code Welcomes New Executive Director of Political

Former Voto Latino Executive Director Lizet Ocampo will lead electoral campaign initiatives to help organizations engage diverse voters

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, a leading multicultural media and marketing services company, today announced the appointment of Lizet Ocampo as Executive Director, Political. In this new role, Ocampo will spearhead electoral campaign efforts and support campaigns for organizations seeking to connect with diverse audiences through digital political advertising.

"In anticipation of the pivotal role diversity will play in the 2024 election, we're eager to welcome Lizet and expand our political team at My Code. Her longtime expertise working with diverse communities in civic engagement and voting will advance our impact as we set out to increase authentic connection points with these communities," said Junelle Cavero Harnal, Head of Political at My Code. "Hispanic and Black voters are expected to make a considerable difference in key battleground states in the 2024 presidential election, so we're going to do everything we can to ensure they have the tools to make informed decisions and make their voices heard."

Ocampo boasts nearly two decades of political experience, most recently holding the role of Executive Director at Voto Latino, an organization dedicated to reaching Latino voters through digital first programming. She has collaborated with a vast range of political organizations, trailblazing their electoral efforts with a strong focus on engaging Latino voters including with the Dolores Huerta Action Fund, as Vice President of Campaigns for Latino Victory Project, and as National Political Director leading the Latinos Vote! Program at People For the American Way. Other previous roles include working on congressional leadership staff in the U.S. House, serving through the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in the U.S. Senate, and as Associate Director of Immigration Policy at the Center for American Progress. She additionally served in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and worked on both Obama campaigns, including as National Regional Political Director for the Obama re-elect.

Ocampo has been recognized for her leadership and impactful contributions, earning The Hill's Latina Leaders to Watch in 2017.

"I'm enthused to join a company that truly understands the significant influence that diverse voters and Gen Z will have in determining the outcome of the 2024 election, and ultimately the future of our country," shared Ocampo. "Diverse communities simply cannot be ignored in political campaigning. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Junelle and the broader My Code team to drive increased voting and civic engagement with diverse communities for this election cycle and beyond."

To learn more about My Code and how it helps brands authentically connect with underrepresented audiences, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

ABOUT MY CODE
My Code is a modern media and marketing company built to help brands build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end multicultural marketing campaigns. Its diverse-first approach helps brands create and maintain relevance among America's fastest growing and most influential communities. My Code is majority-owned by Ariel Alternatives, LLC's Project Black. For more information, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

