MY DR NOW Announces New Family Medicine Clinic Opening in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's largest privately owned primary care provider, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Chandler, offering an unparalleled healthcare experience that combines accessibility, convenience, and flexibility. Located at 1020 E. Ray Rd #5, the clinic will officially open its doors on January 20th, 2025, at 8:00 AM.

Situated at the northeast corner of McQueen & Ray, in the Safeway shopping center, the Chandler clinic offers the community MY DR NOW's unique blend of same-day care and scheduled appointments. Whether patients prefer to walk in at their convenience or book an appointment in advance, MY DR NOW provides healthcare on their terms—seven days a week, with extended hours that fit even the busiest schedules.

"We're thrilled to open our new Chandler clinic and expand access to healthcare in the community," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "At MY DR NOW, we've eliminated the frustrations many people face when trying to see their primary care doctor. You never have to wait weeks for an appointment, rearrange your schedule, or worry about limited hours. We're open late, open on weekends, and always ready to meet your needs—whether you walk in or book ahead. With MY DR NOW, healthcare is easy, convenient, and accessible whenever and however you want it."

This new clinic is a testament to MY DR NOW's dedication to providing comprehensive primary care services that go beyond traditional healthcare models. Patients can expect exceptional care, whether they need routine check-ups, wellness exams, chronic condition management, or urgent same-day visits. MY DR NOW's flexible approach ensures that healthcare fits seamlessly into patients' lives, offering options that include in-person visits, in-home care, and video consultations.

Features of the Chandler Clinic:

Same-Day and Scheduled Appointments: Patients can choose what works best for them—walk in or book an appointment in advance.

Extended Hours, Seven Days a Week: No need to take time off work or disrupt your routine.

Comprehensive Services: From family medicine to pediatrics, women's health, chronic disease management, and immunizations, MY DR NOW has your healthcare needs covered.

Patient-Centered Accessibility: Convenient online booking via the MY DR NOW website or MyChart app, along with phone scheduling.

: Convenient online booking via the MY DR NOW website or MyChart app, along with phone scheduling. Insurance and Self-Pay Options: Accepting all major insurance plans and offering affordable self-pay options to ensure care for everyone.

"With MY DR NOW, our goal is simple: to redefine the doctor's office experience," Dr. Zamani added. "We've created a healthcare system that prioritizes the patient, allowing you to see your doctor on your schedule, with no compromises. At MY DR NOW, you'll never have to wait for quality care—it's here when you need it."

Patients are encouraged to book appointments through the MY DR NOW website, MyChart app, or by calling the clinic directly. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call (480) 677-8282.

About MY DR NOW

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at any of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

