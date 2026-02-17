MY DR NOW Expands Everyday Access to Family Healthcare in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW opened a new primary care and family medicine clinic at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, adding capacity in the West Valley for patients who have grown used to long waits to be seen.

The clinic opened at 16329 W. Cactus Road, Suite 100, on the southeast corner of Cactus Road and Sarival Avenue, in the Sycamore Farms retail center—the same shopping center as Fry's Marketplace. The new family medical center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and open weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming new patients every day.

"It's time for a better way to get healthcare," said Dr. Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "You shouldn't have to wait weeks or months just to 'establish care.' In Surprise, patients can come in—with or without an appointment—and be taken care of the same day. We make it easy by keeping it simple."

MY DR NOW was built around access, including everyday hours, same-day appointments, and ongoing availability for new patients—a model designed to reduce the delays that can lead people to put off care or seek treatment in higher-cost settings. Patients no longer have to spend time calling multiple offices to find a doctor who accepts their insurance, is taking new patients, and can see them the same day.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007, MY DR NOW is focused on transforming primary care by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all clinic locations. The company provides comprehensive services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management and prescription refills. Care is available in clinics, through in-home visits and via video visits. Visit mydrnow.com.

