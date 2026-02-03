MY DR NOW Supports Buckeye Boom With Third Buckeye Clinic

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye is expanding at a pace that's hard to ignore—new neighborhoods, new families, and a daily routine that keeps getting busier. What hasn't kept up is access to primary care. MY DR NOW is changing that with the opening of its third Buckeye clinic on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8AM, located at 4475 South Miller Road, Suite 106, Buckeye, AZ 85326, on the southeast corner of Miller and Broadway in the Fry's Marketplace shopping center.

For many patients, the biggest frustration is the wait. Appointment calendars booked weeks out. Practices not accepting new patients. Limited hours that don't match real schedules. MY DR NOW's model was built to remove those barriers and deliver primary care that works like it should: available when you need it, easy to access, and consistent enough to support you long-term.

At the new Buckeye clinic, patients can expect:

Same-day visits and walk-in options





Family medicine and Women's health for ongoing health needs





A clinic designed around working families, school schedules, and busy lives





A healthcare experience that's straightforward, efficient, and patient-friendly

"Buckeye's growth is exciting. But growth also puts pressure on essentials like healthcare," Dr. Payam Zamani, MY DR NOW's Founder and CEO said, "This is the third Buckeye clinic we've opened. MY DR NOW is here to support the community's growth with a more accessible primary care option, while staying true to the patient provider relationship over the long term. We're your family doctor to go. So, you can get in, get answers, and get back to life."

Right where Buckeye already goes

The new clinic's location—Miller & Broadway in the Fry's Marketplace center—means patients can handle healthcare the same way they handle everything else: close to home, on the way to work, between school pickup and dinner, or during a weekend errand run.

Grand Opening Details:

MY DR NOW — Buckeye (Miller & Broadway / Fry's Marketplace Center)

Opening Day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8AM

Address: 4475 S Miller Rd, Suite 106, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Hours: 8 AM to 8 PM Monday through Friday; Weekends 8 AM to 4 PM

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

