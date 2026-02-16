No More Waiting: MY DR NOW Opens New Oro Valley Clinic

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has tried to schedule a primary care appointment and been told the next available visit is weeks away knows the frustration. In a growing community like Oro Valley (Pima County), demand for primary care has outpaced availability, leaving residents waiting to establish care while immediate health needs go unmet.

MY DR NOW aims to change that with the opening of its newest clinic, which is located on the northeast corner of La Canada and Lambert, in the Fry's shopping center, at 10420 N. La Cañada Drive, Suite 120, Oro Valley, AZ 85737. The clinic opens Monday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m., and is designed to offer same-day care with or without an appointment, giving patients consistent access to a primary care team.

"The traditional health care model is broken, and people are tired of waiting," said Payam Zamani, MD, founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Patients should not need to wait months just to see their family doctor. At MY DR NOW, patients are seen when they want, how they want, seven days a week. Pediatrics, adult medicine, women's health, behavioral health, or care for illness or minor injury all happen in one place."

Built for the Way Oro Valley Lives

Oro Valley residents balance work, school, family responsibilities and active lifestyles. When care is difficult to access, many delay preventive visits or turn to higher-cost care options simply because they cannot get an appointment.

The Oro Valley clinic is designed to remove those barriers by offering accessible primary and family care that fits real schedules and real needs.

Patients at the Oro Valley clinic will have access to:

Primary care and family medicine for all ages





Same-day visits with or without an appointment for immediate care





New-patient appointments without long wait times





Extended Hours





Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.







Weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preventive care, annual physicals and wellness planning





Ongoing management of chronic conditions and follow-up care





Treatment for common illnesses and minor concerns

For many patients, the greatest frustration with health care is not the visit itself but the wait. MY DR NOW's model is designed to provide a dependable medical home for routine care, ongoing treatment, and long-term continuity without delayed access.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007, MY DR NOW is focused on transforming primary care by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all clinic locations. The company provides comprehensive services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management and prescription refills. Care is available in clinics, through in-home visits and via video visits. Visit mydrnow.com.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes, Supreme Communications for MY DR NOW [email protected]

SOURCE MY DR NOW