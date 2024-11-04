MY DR NOW Expands Healthcare Accessibility with New Glendale Location

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's largest independent primary care provider and one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare companies, proudly announces the opening of its latest clinic in Glendale Arizona. Opening at 8:00 AM on Monday, November 4th, the new facility at 6661 W Bell Rd #106, Glendale, AZ 85308, sits strategically in the Fry's shopping center at the intersection of 67th Ave and Bell Rd, improving healthcare accessibility for the Glendale community.

The expansion is a testament to MY DR NOW's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing primary care by delivering convenience and reliability to patients. The new Glendale clinic will feature the company's trademark extended hours—8 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 8 AM to 4 PM on weekends and holidays—addressing the needs of today's time-strapped consumers. The comprehensive suite of services, from family medicine and pediatrics to women's health and chronic disease management, ensures robust patient health services for a wide variety of personal healthcare.

"We continue to transform healthcare delivery by making care accessible, efficient, and patient-focused," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "With our proven model of extended hours and same-day appointments, we capture market demand that traditional clinics often overlook, positioning us for sustained growth and increased availability to patients."

About MY DR NOW

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at any of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call (480) 677-8282.

