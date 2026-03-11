MY DR NOW Expands Tucson Footprint with 10th Clinic

TUCSON, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for primary care continues to rise in Tucson and Pima County as the area's population grows. Despite this growth, many neighborhoods across Pima County remain designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), where provider levels are insufficient to meet community needs, and many patients delay care they shouldn't have to put off.

MY DR NOW is addressing that access gap with the opening of its newest Tucson clinic — the organization's 10th location in the Tucson market, located on the southwest corner of Pantano Road and Speedway Boulevard in the Fry's shopping center at 7760 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. The clinic opens at 8 a.m. on March 16.

"Tucson's healthcare system is struggling to keep up," says Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "The city is growing fast, but it's getting harder and harder to actually see a family doctor. When you have to wait weeks for a basic check-up, people end up waiting hours to be seen at an Urgent Care, or in the ER for things that shouldn't be emergencies.

We're here to fix that. We have providers ready to see you every single day at any of our locations. You shouldn't have to plan your illness a month in advance—we're making sure that if you need care today, you get it today."

Tucson's challenges reflect broader statewide workforce gaps: Arizona continues to struggle with primary care shortages, meeting only a fraction of its physician needs overall, which contributes to care delays and to the use of higher-cost settings for routine care.

The new Tucson clinic furthers MY DR NOW's commitment to expanding primary care capacity where it's needed most and strengthen the region's healthcare ecosystem by offering:

Total Flexibility: Walk in anytime or book a same-day visit. New patients are always welcome without the long wait.





Walk in anytime or book a same-day visit. New patients are always welcome without the long wait. Ongoing Care for the Whole Family: Pediatric care for the kids and dedicated women's health services, plus family medicine for all ages.





Pediatric care for the kids and dedicated women's health services, plus family medicine for all ages. Better Hours: Open when you're actually free: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.





Open when you're actually free: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Complete Wellness: Everything from annual physicals and wellness planning to managing chronic conditions and common illnesses.

"Tucson is where I went to high school, so expanding access here is personal for me," Zamani added. "This community shaped me, and we are committed to making sure families here can access primary care without delay."

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience, and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services, and in-home visits. With more than 75 clinics across Arizona and Texas, and 800+ team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to become the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves. Visit mydrnow.com. MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

