MY DR NOW Extends Convenient Care for the Tempe Community

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic at 6442 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283, on the southwest intersection of McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road right next to Trader Joe's. With doors officially opened on Tuesday, January 6th at 8:00 AM, the clinic brings accessible, walk-in primary care to one of Tempe's most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods.

Anchored in one of Tempe's most established, family-oriented corridors, the new location offers convenience that works around your routines—from after-school pickups at Marcos De Niza, in-between errands, to weekend activities near Kiwanis Park. The clinic is well-positioned for Tempe's active lifestyle, with easy access to the Highline Canal multi-use path network that links neighborhoods, parks, schools, and commercial areas across South Tempe.

MY DR NOW offers a comprehensive streamlined patient experience and a walk-in, same-day approach. The new clinic aims to serve the practical needs of a community that values speed, clarity, and reliability. For patients, that means care is no longer something you have to "schedule around your life." It is something you can handle on your way home, between meetings, after a workout, or before dinner—without waiting days for an appointment.

"Tempe is a community where people are constantly on the move, and healthcare needs to keep up," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "When you need care, you shouldn't have to wait days—or rearrange your whole week. We started MY DR NOW with the mission of making healthcare easier and more convenient without compromising on quality. The Tempe clinic is another location that strengthens our commitment to our mission. We built it for real schedules: walk in, get seen, and get back to your day."

Traditional primary care still expects patients to plan healthcare weeks in advance: book an appointment, take time off work, pull kids out of school, and wait for a narrow time slot that is not convenient. MY DR NOW flips that expectation by modernizing how doctors provide care. By providing care every day, and keeping access open into the evenings on weekdays, the clinic is built around how Tempe actually operates—long workdays, packed school calendars, late practices, and busy households that cannot pause for a mid-morning appointment.

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

