MY DR NOW Ignites a Healthcare Revolution with the Opening of Its New Tempe Clinic

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona's largest independent primary care provider and one of the nation's fastest growing healthcare organizations, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Tempe, Arizona. The facility, located in the Fry's shopping center at 9920 S. Rural Rd, Suite #108, Tempe, AZ 85284, will open its doors at 8:00 AM on Monday, December 2nd, bringing on-demand comprehensive healthcare services—every day—to the heart of the Tempe community.

Strategically situated to serve the growing needs of the area, the new clinic underscores MY DR NOW's commitment to delivering patient-first care with unmatched accessibility. With extended hours and walk-ins available from 8 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 8 AM to 4 PM on weekends and holidays, this location will make it easier than ever for busy families and individuals to prioritize their health without compromising their schedules.

"The opening of our new MY DR NOW clinic in Tempe isn't just another clinic—it's a revolution in healthcare accessibility. Tempe is a hub of energy, innovation, and growth, and MY DR NOW is here to match that energy with healthcare that's as dynamic and forward-thinking as the community itself," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "We're not just building clinics; we're building a movement to redefine what it means to care for people. This is about breaking barriers, simplifying the experience, and creating a future where healthcare is not only accessible but effortless. Tempe is just the next step in our journey to make this vision a reality."

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at any of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

