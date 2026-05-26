MY DR NOW Opens Fourth Clinic in Surprise, Continues West Valley Growth as Multi-State Expansion Begins

SURPRISE, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surprise is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, and primary care has struggled to keep pace with the families moving in, leaving many patients calling around for weeks just to find a doctor accepting new patients.

MY DR NOW is closing that gap with the opening of its newest Surprise clinic on May 25 at 8 AM, the fourth location in the city, located on the northwest corner of Litchfield Road and Waddell Road in the Fry's shopping center at 14010 N. Litchfield Rd., Suite 208, Surprise, AZ 85379.

The Litchfield and Waddell clinic joins three other MY DR NOW locations serving Surprise:

17063 W Greenway Rd, 102, Surprise, AZ 85388

16329 W Cactus Rd, 100, Surprise, AZ 85388

16324 W Pat Tillman Blvd, 107, Surprise, AZ 85387

"Surprise has grown faster than the local healthcare system can absorb," says Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "Families shouldn't have to plan their lives around a doctor's calendar. They shouldn't wait three weeks for a check-up and then end up in the ER because the cough got worse. We're open every day, ready to see you the same day. That's how family medicine is supposed to work."

The West Valley's challenges reflect a broader statewide pattern. Arizona continues to fall short of its primary care physician needs, which contributes to longer wait times, delayed care, and increased reliance on higher-cost settings like urgent care and emergency rooms for issues that should be handled in a primary care visit.

The new Litchfield and Waddell clinic furthers MY DR NOW's commitment to expanding primary care capacity where families actually live and work by offering:

Total flexibility: Walk in anytime or book a same-day visit. New patients are always welcome — no waitlist, no long delays.

Ongoing care for the whole family: Pediatric care for the kids and dedicated women's health services, plus family medicine for every age.

Better hours: Open when life happens: 8 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 8 AM to 4 PM on weekends.

Complete wellness: From annual physicals and wellness planning to chronic disease management, immunizations, and the everyday illnesses families face.

MY DR NOW was built around access, including everyday hours, same-day appointments, and ongoing availability for new patients. It's a model designed to reduce the delays that can lead people to put off care or seek treatment in higher-cost settings. As the company prepares to expand beyond Arizona, that same patient-first approach will travel with it.

About MY DR NOW

Founded in 2007 by Payam Zamani, MD, and headquartered in Phoenix, MY DR NOW has redefined primary care through an omnichannel model centered on accessibility, convenience, and compassion. Built on the belief that healthcare should seamlessly integrate into everyday life, the organization combines walk-in and scheduled clinic visits with extended hours, virtual telehealth services, and in-home visits. With more than 75 clinics across Arizona and Texas, and 800+ team members, MY DR NOW is scaling its consumer-centered approach and is on track to become the nation's largest independently owned primary care group operating under a unified brand by the end of 2027. The company provides family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and chronic disease management, delivering coordinated, relationship-driven care to the communities it serves. Visit MYDRNOW.com. MY DR NOW is styled in all capital letters.

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SOURCE MY DR NOW