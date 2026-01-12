MY DR NOW Opens in Chandler: A Family Doctor That Fits Your Schedule

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MY DR NOW, America's most accessible primary care provider, will open a new family medicine clinic in South Chandler on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Conveniently located in the Albertsons shopping center at the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Riggs Road, the new clinic is built for busy families juggling work, school, practices, and nonstop to-do lists—making it easier to get dependable primary care without rearranging the whole day.

MY DR NOW – Chandler (Gilbert & Riggs)

2925 East Riggs Road Suite 7, Chandler, AZ 85249

Open Daily: Monday – Friday 8AM – 8PM, Weekends 8AM – 4PM

For many families, primary care has become difficult to access—appointments book out, opening hours limited, new-patient availability is restricted, and a simple visit can take weeks to schedule. MY DR NOW's model is built around the reality of modern family life: walk in, book same-day, and get seen without needing to be added to a "waitlist". No more delay, MY DR NOW is ready today.

"Chandler is full of busy families and working households who can't always afford to miss work or school for an appointment," Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO insisted. "This clinic is here every day—when a child wakes up sick, when you need a prescription, when you need a sports physical, when you need a chronic condition consistently managed over the life of your family, or when you simply need a dependable and caring family doctor that's open when you're available."

Built for Real Life: Before Practice, After School, Between Errands

With a location that's easy to recognize and access, patients can make healthcare part of a normal day—stopping in while picking up groceries, between school pickup and activities, or during a lunch break. The clinic is open daily, providing flexible care without forcing families to rearrange everything else. Don't wait in line, MY DR NOW will save you time.

Services Designed for Ongoing Family Care

The new Chandler clinic provides comprehensive primary care, including but not limited to:

Well visits and preventive care





Sports and school physicals





Pediatric and adult sick visits





Women's health





Chronic disease management

About MY DR NOW:

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills. The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience—whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

