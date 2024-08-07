My Green Mattress Adds Spring Manufacturing Capability, to Increase Comfort of Organic Mattresses

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After running into supply chain issues during the global COVID-19 pandemic, USA-based organic mattress manufacturer My Green Mattress decided to do something very few mattress manufacturers do: add the capacity to manufacture their own pocketed coil spring systems for their mattresses.

Their new spring manufacturing facility is located in Willowbrook, IL, just down the street from their main mattress manufacturing facility where they handcraft each organic mattress they sell.

My Green Mattress' custom manufactured innerspring system sets their organic mattresses apart.

Whereas they used to purchase custom spring systems from a commercial spring manufacturer, they ran into issues of both quantity and quality during the pandemic, when supply chains were stretched thin. Not wanting to compromise quality for a single one of their products, the owners at My Green Mattress decided that if they want to continue to provide only the best mattresses, they would need to add spring manufacturing capacity to their facility. Their spring manufacturing facility began producing top quality spring systems for their mattresses earlier this year.

Here's what the production manager says about how the springs are made:

The machines produce springs from high quality recycled steel wire, which are then individually pocketed into zoned rows designed for optimal support. The rows of pocketed springs are then moved to our assembler machine that custom builds the innerspring unit to our unique specifications. The innersprings are delivered to our finishing factory just a couple of blocks away, where they are assembled with comfort layers including organic cotton, organic latex and organic wool to finish the mattresses. This level of handcrafted attention really makes our organic mattresses stand out.

My Green Mattress' Unique Spring System Is Designed for Enhanced Comfort

My Green Mattress' 7-zone spring system is one of the most advanced on the market. The system includes a lumbar zone with enhanced, nested coils that provide more support where your back needs it most, as well as full perimeter edge support that makes the mattress easy to enter and exit, providing a comfortable and supportive seating edge.

Along with this enhanced spring system, My Green Mattress products include generous amounts of GOLS certified organic latex and GOTS certified organic cotton and wool comfort layers, making them some of the most comfortable organic mattresses on the market.

Full Control Over Quality Means A Better Product for Customers

When asked about quality control for the spring systems manufactured at the new facility, the My Green Mattress production manager spoke about the high standard that they are able to achieve now that they control the production line. "With our new spring-manufacturing facility we're able to hit a higher standard in mattress-making than we were when buying commercially available spring systems." He added: "All this means that our customers are getting a higher quality mattress."

Given the competitive environment in organic mattresses made in the USA, My Green Mattress' spring production facility sets them apart as a leader in the organic mattress market.

SOURCE My Green Mattress